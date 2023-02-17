Aircraft fuel systems market to grow by CAGR of 6.64% by 2027: Driven by the use of a measured quantity of fuel onboard to optimize performance - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global aircraft fuel systems market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,808.81 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 6.64%. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 35% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the aircraft fuel systems market was valued at USD 4,200.37 million. For more Insights on market Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aircraft Fuel Systems Market 2023-2027

Aircraft fuel systems market - Five forces

The global aircraft fuel systems market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Aircraft fuel systems market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Aircraft fuel systems market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on technology (fuel injection, pump feed, and gravity feed) and application (commercial and military).

The fuel injection segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Benefits such as less setup time, reduced fuel consumption, increased fuel-burning efficiency, smooth running of the engine, an increase in mileage of the aircraft, an accurate amount of fuel flow to all cylinders, and greater adaptability to alternative fuels will attract the engine manufacturers to invest significantly in the market. These investments will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Geography overview

By geography, the global aircraft fuel systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global aircraft fuel systems market.

North America is estimated to account for 35% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The region is an aviation hub and home to the majority of the industry's top stakeholders. Additionally, it is seeing investments and collaborations directed towards the development of fuel systems involving precise measurement of parameters, such as pressure flow rate, tube sizing, and performance of pumps and valves at different temperatures, pressures, altitudes, and conditions to enhance the performance. This will fuel market expansion throughout the course of the forecast period.

Aircraft fuel systems market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

One of the major factors driving the market growth is the use of a measured quantity of fuel onboard to optimize performance.

The fuel load is an aircraft needs to be optimized to enhance the overall efficiency of the aircraft.

To maximize system efficiency, the space between the fuel tank's plates is filled with electrical capacitive sensor devices, which help in monitoring the fuel level.

The use of such advanced systems and sensors facilitates greater fuel efficiency, which will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The continuous improvements in aircraft components is another major factor driving the market growth.

Several government organizations are collaborating with companies operating in the aerospace industry, to develop more reliable and long-lasting components for aircraft systems, including fuel systems as well as maintaining impeccable safety protocols.

Businesses have been encouraged to focus on improving flammability protection in the fuel tank, an efficient inserting system, icing phenomenon analysis, and water detection in the fuel tank.

Additionally, efforts have been directed toward the elimination of possible ignition risks in the fuel tank.

Therefore, the ongoing improvements in aircraft components will enhance the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The major challenge that is hampering the market growth is the deterioration of fuel tanks due to fungal growth.

The performance of engine turbines in airplanes can be significantly impacted by the presence of fungi species in fuel tanks, such as Hormoconis resinae (a fungus that feeds on hydrocarbon molecules in Jet-A).

The fungus expands quickly, especially in warm tropical climates, but becomes dormant in cooler weather.

However, the fungus becomes active again when the temperature rises. Such factors are expected to decrease the demand for aircraft fuel systems during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this aircraft fuel systems market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the aircraft fuel systems market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the aircraft fuel systems market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the aircraft fuel systems industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of aircraft fuel systems market vendors

Aircraft Fuel Systems Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Page number 170 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.64% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,808.81 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.9 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Canada, China, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aloft AeroArchitects, BAE Systems Plc, Bryant Fuel Systems, Collins Aerospace, Crane Aerospace Electronics, Eaton Corp. Plc, General Atomics, General Aviation Modifications Inc., GNY Equipment Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Meggitt Plc, Melrose Industries Plc, Nabtesco Corp, Parker Hannifin Corp., PTI Technologies Inc., Safran SA, Secondo Mona S.p.A., Senior Plc, Triumph Group Inc., and Woodward Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

