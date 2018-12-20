Aircraft Fuel Systems Market to Reach $6.9 Billion in 2023, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, December 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new market research report on Aircraft Fuel Systems Market by Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, and UAV), by Engine Type (Jet Engine, Turboprop Engine, Helicopter Engine, and UAV Engine), by Component Type (Piping, Inerting Systems, Fuel Pumps, Fuel Valves, Fuel Gauging and Management System, Fuel Filters, Fuel Tanks, and Others), by Technology Type (Fuel Injection Technology, Pump Feed Technology, and Gravity Feed Technology), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2018-2023.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660595/Stratview_Research_Logo.jpg )



This market report, from Stratview Research, studies the aircraft fuel systems market over the trend period of 2012 to 2017 and forecast period of 2018 to 2023. The research report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

Aircraft Fuel Systems Market: Highlights

As per an indepth study conducted by Stratview Research, aircraft fuel systems market is projected to grow at a healthy rate over the next five years to reach US$ 6,869.7 million in 2023. Increasing aircraft deliveries fueled by rising passenger traffic, increasing demand for unmanned aerial vehicles, advancement in the fuel system technology, and rising global aircraft fleet size are the major factors that are bolstering the demand for fuel systems in the aircraft industry.

The research's findings suggest that commercial aircraft is expected to remain the largest segment of the market during the forecast period. Increasing commercial aircraft deliveries, higher demand for fuel-efficient aircraft, and rising aircraft fleet size are the key growth drivers of the segment driven by A320 family, B737, B787, and A350XWB. The UAV segment is projected to witness the highest growth over the next five years, propelled by increasing investment for the development of UAVs across the world.

Click Here and Run Through the Detailed TOC of the Report

Based on the engine type, jet engine is expected to drive the growth of the global aircraft fuel systems market during the forecast period, driven by higher penetration in the commercial and regional aircraft segments.

In terms of region, North America is projected to remain the largest aircraft fuel systems market during the forecast period, driven by the USA. However, Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market for aircraft fuel systems in the same period, driven by high commercial aircraft fleet, indigenous production of commercial and regional aircraft, opening of assembly plants in China by both the major commercial aircraft OEMs (Boeing and Airbus), and increasing defense budget.

Click Here and Ask for a Free Sample of the Report

The key players in the aircraft fuel systems market are Eaton Corporation Plc, Parker Hannifin Corporation, United Technologies Corporation, Triumph Group, Woodward, Inc., GKN Plc, Honeywell International, Inc, Zodiac Aerospace, and Meggitt Plc. Formation of the long-term contracts, development of lightweight components, and collaboration with customers are the key strategies adopted by major players to gain a competitive edge in the market throughout the globe.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors

This report studies the fuel systems market in the global aircraft industry and has segmented the market in five ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the five ways in which the market is segmented:

Aircraft Fuel Systems Market by Aircraft Type:

Commercial Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Military Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Fuel Systems Market by Engine Type:

Jet Engine (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Turboprop Engine (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Helicopter Engine (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

UAV Engine (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Fuel Systems Market by Component Type:

Piping (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Fuel Tank Inerting Systems (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Fuel Pumps (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Fuel Valves (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Fuel Gauging and Management (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Fuel Tanks (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Fuel Filters (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Fuel Systems Market by Technology Type:

Fuel Injection (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Pump Feed Technology (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Gravity Feed Technology (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Fuel Systems Market by Region:

North America (Country Analysis: the USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , the UK, Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Japan , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the world (Country Analysis: Middle East , Latin America , and Others)

Stratview Research has number of high value market reports in the global aerospace & defense industry. Please refer to the following link to browse through our reports:

Click Here for Other Reports from Stratview Research in the Aerospace & Defense Industry

Some of our other premium market reports in the aerospace & defense industry:

Aerospace & Defense Fluid Conveyance Systems Market by Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Helicopter, Military Aircraft, and Others), by Application Type (Fuel, Air, and Hydraulic), by Product Type (Hoses, Low-Pressure Ducts, and High-Pressure Ducts), by Material Type (Nickel & Alloys, Titanium & Alloys, Stainless Steel & Alloys, Composites, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2018-2023

Aerospace & Defense Ducting Market by Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Helicopter, Military Aircraft, and Others), by Duct Type (Rigid, Semi-Rigid, and Flexible), by Application Type (Airframe, Engine, and Others), by Pressure Type (Low-Pressure and High-Pressure), by Material Type (Nickel & Alloys, Titanium & Alloys, Stainless Steel & Alloys, Composites, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2018-2023

Aerospace & Defense Composite Ducting Market by Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Helicopter, Military Aircraft, and Others), by Pressure Type (Low-Pressure Ducts and High-Pressure Ducts), by Reinforcement Type (Glass Composites, Carbon Composites, and Other Composites), by Matrix Type (Epoxy Composites, Phenolic Composites, Thermoplastic Composites, and Other Composites), by Application Type (ECS, APU, Avionics Ventilation, and Others), by Manufacturing Process Type (Mandrel Layup, Rotation Molding, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2018-2023

About Stratview Research

Stratview Research is a global market intelligence firm providing wide range of services including syndicated market reports, custom research and sourcing intelligence across industries, such as Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Mass Transportation, Consumer Goods, Construction & Equipment, Electronics and Semiconductors, Energy & Utility, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Oil & Gas.

We have a strong team of industry veterans and analysts with an extensive experience in executing custom research projects for mid-sized to Fortune 500 companies, in the areas of Market Assessment, Opportunity Screening, Competitive Intelligence, Due Diligence, Target Screening, Market Entry Strategy, Go to Market Strategy, and Voice of Customer studies.

Stratview Research is a trusted brand globally, providing high quality research and strategic insights that help companies worldwide in effective decision making.



For enquiries,

Contact:

Stratview Research

E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com

Direct: +1-313-307-4176



SOURCE Stratview Research