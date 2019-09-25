Aircraft Gearbox Market to Grow at 4.8% CAGR During 2020 to 2025, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new market research report on Aircraft Gearbox Market by Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Military Aircraft, and Helicopter), by Gearbox Type (Accessory Gearbox, Reduction Gearbox, Actuation Gearbox, Tail Rotor Gearbox, Auxiliary Power Unit Gearbox, and Others), by Application Type (Engine and Airframe), by End-User Type (OE and Aftermarket), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2020-2025.

This report, from Stratview Research, studies the aircraft gearbox market over the trend period from 2014 to 2019 and forecast period from 2020 to 2025. The report provides detailed insights into the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

Aircraft Gearbox Market: Highlights

As per Stratview Research, the global aircraft gearbox market is likely to witness an impressive CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Increasing commercial aircraft deliveries along with growing demand for Pure-Power Geared Turbofan (GTF) engines, rising aircraft fleet size, advancements in the gearbox technology, and introduction of lightweight gearboxes are some of the factors proliferating the growth of the aircraft gearbox market.

The research's findings suggest that commercial aircraft is likely to remain the growth engines of the market over the next five years, propelled by increasing aircraft deliveries to support rising passenger and cargo traffic, upcoming variants of existing programs, and rising commercial aircraft fleet size.

Click Here and Run Through the Detailed TOC of the Report: https://www.stratviewresearch.com/toc/437/Aircraft-Gearbox-Market.html

Based on the gearbox type, the market is segmented as accessory gearbox, reduction gearbox, actuation gearbox, tail rotor gearbox, auxiliary power unit gearbox, and others. The accessory gearbox segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, propelled by the advancements in the technology and increasing commercial aircraft deliveries.

Based on the application type, the market is segmented as engine (turbofan, turboshaft, turboprop, turbojet, and piston engine), and airframe. The engine segment is estimated to register higher growth during the forecast period as gearboxes are an integral part of an aircraft engine and deliver the necessary thrust required during takeoff and landing. Among engine segments, turbofan is likely to remain the largest as well as the fastest-growing segment over the next five years, driven by a higher dominance in commercial and regional aircraft.

Register Here and Ask for a Free Sample on the Exclusive Report: https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/437/Aircraft-Gearbox-Market.html

In terms of region, North America is expected to lead the aircraft gearbox market in the coming five years as the region is the manufacturing capital of the aerospace industry with the presence of several OEMs, engine manufacturers, gearbox suppliers, distributors, and component suppliers. However, Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth over the next five years, primarily propelled by China, Japan, and Singapore.

Some of the major players in aircraft gearbox market are AB SKF, BMT Aerospace, GE AVIO S.r.l. (Avio Aero), Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Northstar Aerospace, Inc., Safran Transmission Systems, The Liebherr Group, The Timken Company, and United Technologies Corporation. Development of advanced gearboxes and formation of long-term contracts are some of the major strategies adopted by key players in order to gain a competitive edge over others.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors

This report studies the global aircraft gearbox market and has segmented the market in five ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the five ways in which the market is segmented:

Aircraft Gearbox Market by Application Type:

Engine

( Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)



(Engine Type Analysis: Turbofan, Turboshaft, Turboprop, and Piston Engine)

Airframe (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Gearbox Market by Gearbox Type:

Accessory Gearbox (AGB) ( Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Reduction Gearbox (RGB) (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Actuation Gearbox (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Auxiliary Power Unit Gearbox (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Gearbox Market by End-User Type:

OE ( Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aftermarket (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Gearbox Market by Aircraft Type:

Commercial Aircraft

( Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)



( Aircraft-Body Type Analysis: Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, and Very Large Aircraft )

Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, and Very Large Aircraft Regional Aircraft ( Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

General Aviation ( Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Military Aircraft ( Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Helicopter (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Gearbox Market by Region:

North America (Country Analysis: the USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , the UK, Poland , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Japan , Singapore , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Sub-Region Analysis: Latin America , the Middle East , and Others)

Stratview Research has number of high value market reports in the global aerospace & defense industry. Please refer to the following link to browse through our reports:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/market-reports/Aerospace-Defense.html

Some of our other related premium market reports are:

Aeroengine Accessory Drive Train (ADT) Market by Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Military Aircraft, and Helicopter), by Component Type (Accessory Gearbox, Internal Gearbox, Transfer Gearbox, Radial & Horizontal Shaft, and Others), by Engine Type (Turbofan Engine, Turboprop Engine, Turbojet Engine, and Turboshaft Engine), by Material Type (Aluminum, Magnesium, and Steel), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2019-2024.

Aircraft Nacelle Components Market by Aircraft Type (Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Very Large Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, Business Jet, and Military Aircraft), by Component Type (Inlet Cowl, Fan Cowl, Thrust Reverser, Exhaust Components, and Others), by Material Type (Composites, Nickel Alloy, Titanium, and Others), by Process Type (Hand Layup, Resin Infusion, AFP/ATL, Forming, and Others) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2019-2024.

About Stratview Research

Stratview Research is a global market intelligence firm providing wide range of services including syndicated market reports, custom research and sourcing intelligence across industries, such as Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Mass Transportation, Consumer Goods, Construction & Equipment, Electronics and Semiconductors, Energy & Utility, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Oil & Gas.

We have a strong team of industry veterans and analysts with an extensive experience in executing custom research projects for mid-sized to Fortune 500 companies, in the areas of Market Assessment, Opportunity Screening, Competitive Intelligence, Due Diligence, Target Screening, Market Entry Strategy, Go to Market Strategy, and Voice of Customer studies.

Stratview Research is a trusted brand globally, providing high quality research and strategic insights that help companies worldwide in effective decision making.

For enquiries,

Contact:

Stratview Research

E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com

Direct: +1-313-307-4176

SOURCE Stratview Research