Aircraft Gearbox Market Worth $4.3 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Aircraft Gearbox Market by Application (Engine, Airframe), Gearbox Type (Reduction, Accessory, Actuation, Tail Rotor, APU), End User (OEM, Aftermarket), Aircraft Type (Civil, Military), Component (Gears, Housing, Bearing), Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Aircraft Gearbox Market is projected to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2019 to USD 4.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Increase in the procurement of new commercial and military aircraft is expected to be the primary factor driving the aircraft gearbox market.

Ask for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=241445553

The civil aircraft segment is projected to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period

By aircraft type, the aircraft gearbox market has been segmented into civil aircraft and military aircraft. Among these, the civil aircraft segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The civil aircraft segment has witnessed significant growth over the past few years, due to the increasing air traffic and rise in the disposable income of the middle-class population across the globe. Increasing demand for new aircraft around the world is also fueling the growth of the civil aircraft segment in aircraft gearbox market.

The aftermarket end-user segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

By end-user, the aircraft gearbox market has been segmented into OEM and aftermarket. The aftermarket segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing commercial aircraft fleet is one of the driving factors of the aftermarket segment in aircraft gearbox market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Aircraft Gearbox Market"

176 – Tables

44 – Figures

182 – Pages

Request Sample Pages of the Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=241445553

North America is projected to lead the market for aircraft gearbox during the forecast period

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the aircraft gearbox market in 2019. Additionally, the market in North America is projected to capture the highest revenue share during the forecast period. The aviation & aerospace sector in the North American region is growing steadily, which has consequently created a significant demand for aircraft gearbox. The presence of major players, OEMs, and component manufacturers are some of the factors expected to boost the growth of the aircraft gearbox market in North America.

Some of the major players in the aircraft gearbox market include Liebherr (Switzerland), Safran (France), United Technologies Corporation (US), SKF (Sweden), GE Aviation (US), and Triumph Group (US).

Please Explore Relevant Report:

Aircraft Engines Market by Type (Turboprop, Turbofan, Turboshaft, Piston Engine), Application (Military Aviation, Commercial Aviation, General Aviation), Platform (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/aircraft-gearbox-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/aircraft-gearbox.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets