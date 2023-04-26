Aircraft Interface Devices Global Market Report 2023: Rising Investments on In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity (IFEC) Accelerate AID Deployments

DUBLIN, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Interface Devices - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Aircraft Interface Devices Market to Reach $476.4 Million by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Aircraft Interface Devices estimated at US$181.4 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$476.4 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Civil, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.7% CAGR and reach US$320.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Military segment is readjusted to a revised 13% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $53.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.9% CAGR



The Aircraft Interface Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$53.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$80.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.7% and 10.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.1% CAGR.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Aircraft Interface Device (AID): An Introductory Prelude

Robust Growth on the Cards for AID Market

Prevailing Scenario in the World Aircraft Industry Strongly Suggests High-Growth Opportunities

Ongoing Expansion in Commercial Airline Fleet Size Points Towards Strong Demand

Growing Passenger & Cargo Traffic Instigates the Need for New Aircraft

Progressive Momentum in Business Jet Segment Amplifies Opportunities

Rising Demand for Military Aircraft Amid Mounting Geopolitical Risks and Increasing Global Military Spending Bodes Well

Surging Orders for Sophisticated Fighter Aircraft and UAVs

Aircraft Interface Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Northbound Trajectory in Aircraft Health Monitoring (AHM) Vertical Generates Parallel Opportunities to AID Solutions

Critical Importance of Flight Data Monitoring & Management Widens AID's Use Case

AID Market Senses High Growth Opportunities by Dint of Growing Role of Electronic Flight Bags (EFBs) in Modern Aircraft

EFB with Real-Time Reporting Capabilities Set to Amplify Deployments: Select Recent Developments in Real-Time EFB Vertical

Pacelab FPO EFB from PACE to Provide Real-Time Flight Optimisation Updates

SITAONAIR's EFB App to Deliver Real-Time Weather on SB-S

Latest FAA Guidelines Further Widen the Role of EFBs

Steady Growth Forecasts for EFBs

Rising Investments on In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity (IFEC) Accelerate AID Deployments

Rise of High-Speed Communication Networks in Modern Aircraft

Telecom Companies & Aerospace IT Vendors Come Together to Deliver Advanced Connectivity Solutions: A Review of Select Best-in-Class Aircraft Communication Platforms

Panasonic NEXT Online Offers High-Performance Connectivity in Passenger, Crew & Flight Deck Applications

European Aviation Network: High-Quality Pan-Europe Broadband Service from Inmarsat and Deutsche Telekom

Inmarsat's SB-S Secure IP Connection for Operations and Safety Communications

GX Aviation's Uninterrupted High-Speed Wi-Fi Service Powered by Global Xpress Satellite Network

Inmarsat's Classic Aero Communications Service for Reliable Cockpit Safety

Sustained Emphasis on Aircraft eEnablement Sets the Tone for Aggressive Uptake of AID

Emergence of Reliable New Technologies Accelerates Evolution of Connected Aircraft

AID Poised to Gain from Sustained Focus on Aviation Automation

Higher Rewards than Potential Risks Steer Momentum in Automation Drive

Cockpit Remains the Primary Focus Area in Aircraft Automation Strategies

Progressive Trend in Avionics Sector Underscores Expansion in AID Market

Healthy Trajectory in MRO Services Domain Boosts Market Prospects

Evolving Role of Predictive Maintenance & Predictive Analytics: A Business Case

