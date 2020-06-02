Aircraft Interior Elastomers Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 45.5 Million in 2025, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new market research report on Aircraft Interior Elastomers Market by Platform Type [Commercial Aircraft (Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, and Very Large Aircraft), Regional Aircraft, and General Aviation], by Elastomer Type (EPDM, Silicone, Fluoroelastomers, NBR, CR, and Others), by Product Type (Seals, Gaskets, Hoses & Tubes, and Others), by Application Type (Doors & Windows, Seats, HVAC, Interior Panels, Galleys, Lavatories, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2020-2025.

The report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's aircraft interior elastomers market realities and future possibilities for the forecast period 2020 to 2025. The report segments and analyzes the market in the most comprehensive manner to provide a panoramic view of the market considering the impact of COVID-19. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available as well as formulate growth strategies.

Aircraft Interior Elastomers Market: Highlights

Polymer – a term that covers three main groups called thermoplastics, thermosets, and elastomers. Elastomers are polymers which possess the property of elasticity. They have low Young's modulus and high yield strain as compared to other materials. Elastomers are amorphous polymers that exist above their glass transition temperature, resulting in a possibility of considerable segmental motion. Hence, they are relatively soft and deformable at ambient temperatures. Elastomers can be thermosets (requiring a form of crosslinking called vulcanization) or thermoplastic (called TPE or thermoplastic elastomer). In the aircraft industry, elastomers are majorly used to fabricate seals, gaskets, hoses & tubes, profiles, isolators, and dampers.

The COVID-19 pandemic has worsened the already troubled aerospace industry, which was expected to recover from some burning challenges from the second half of 2020 with FAA's approval to Boeing for B737 max. Aircraft elastomers business could not escape itself from this changing market conditions and are estimated to witness a humongous decline in 2020, mainly due to the pandemic. Airlines are either canceling their orders or requesting airframers to delay the aircraft deliveries, which, in turn, is heavily impacting the business of OEMs, tier players, as well as raw material suppliers including elastomers for aircraft interiors.

However, the long-term outlook is still promising with rebounding growth opportunities across regions. Boeing in its 2019-2038 outlook, anticipated the total new commercial and regional aircraft deliveries to be 44,040 aircraft units during 2019-2038. Similarly, Airbus anticipated 39,210 commercial and regional aircraft deliveries during the same period, assuring a positive comeback in the demand from 2021 onwards. This would ultimately drive the global aircraft interior elastomers market to reach US$ 45.5 million in 2025.

Several other factors may contribute to the growth of elastomers in the long term. Some of these are increasing commercial aircraft fleet size, aging aircraft fleet, and advancing fire test standards. Stringent fire and passenger safety regulations are imprinting a significant impact on elastomers market dynamics. For instance, FAA and Civil Aviation Authority have made it compulsory to conduct fire tests of elastomeric seals with propane and oil burners with the purpose to assure the safety of onboard passengers from fire. The changing flammability testing for interior application compels the market players to keep up and meet the emerging needs.

Commercial aircraft is expected to remain the largest as well as the fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period. Strong order backlogs of the best-selling aircraft programs, such as B737 and A320 including their variants; upcoming aircraft programs, such as C919 and MC-21 are likely to revive the market, in the long run, creating a healthy demand for elastomers in the commercial aircraft segment.

Based on the material type, the market is segmented as ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM), silicone, fluoroelastomers, nitrile rubber (NBR), polychloroprene or neoprene (CR), and others. Silicone is expected to remain the largest segment of the market during the forecast period, propelled by its outstanding properties. Silicone offers excellent heat resistance, cold flexibility, dielectric properties, and good resistance to oxygen and ozone; and have operating temperatures ranging between -60°C and 200°C. Silicone elastomers are replacing neoprene in many aviation seals as it is up to 15% lighter. Furthermore, there have been advancements in silicone polymers, resulting in even lighter grades as compared to the existing ones.

Based on the product type, gaskets are likely to remain the most dominant segment of the market during the forecast period. Gaskets serve environmental sealing purposes, pressure retaining, vibration damping, fire-resistant or fireproof, and EMI/RFI shielding. They are mostly produced via an extrusion process. In aircraft interiors, gaskets are majorly used in doors & windows, sidewall panels, ceiling panels, galleys, and lavatories.

Despite severely hit aerospace industry in the USA because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it seems that North America will maintain its dominance in the aircraft interior elastomers during the forecast period. The USA has one of the largest fleets of commercial aircraft in the world. Due to the presence of major companies, the region is the early go-getter in the industry concerning technology and material adoption. The opening of assembly plants of the A320 and A220 aircraft programs by Airbus in the USA further assures a healthy growth of the market in the region in the long run.

Asia-Pacific is among the worst-hit regions by the COVID-19 pandemic; however, the region is estimated to maintain its growth momentum in the long run with few bumps in 2020. There has been a gradual shift of manufacturing facilities from the developed regions of North America and Europe to the developing region, a prime factor acting as a catalyst for market growth. Furthermore, the development of indigenous aircraft programs, C919 and Mitsubishi Space Jet, are likely to drive the demand for elastomers in the aircraft interior applications in the region.

The aircraft interior elastomers market is gradually heading towards consolidation as the industry recorded a fair number of mergers & acquisitions to tap the growing opportunities in this high potential market. For instance, in 2018, TransDigm, Inc. acquired Kirkhill, Inc. to enhance its position in the elastomers business. Similarly, in 2016, Trelleborg AB, one of the leading suppliers of elastomers and elastomer seals, acquired a subsidiary of CoorsTek, Inc., expanding its presence in the North American market.

The supply chain of this market comprises raw material suppliers, elastomer manufacturers, seals/gaskets/hoses manufacturers, tier players, aircraft OEMs, airlines, aircraft leasing companies, and MRO companies. Key players in the aircraft interior elastomers market are Trelleborg AB; Meggitt PLC; Kirkhill, Inc.; Freudenberg Group; Hutchinson SA; The Dow Chemical Company; Wacker Chemie AG; Solvay SA; Saint Gobain S.A.; and The Chemours Company.

All the major elastomer suppliers have different growth strategies based on their synergies, product portfolio, market reach, geographical presence, and market positioning. However, high level of integration, new product developments, and strategic alliances are some of the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors

This report studies the global aircraft interior elastomers market and has segmented the market in five ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the five ways in which the market is segmented:

Aircraft Interior Elastomers Market, by Platform Type

Commercial Aircraft

(Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

(Platform Type: Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, and Very Large Aircraft)

Regional Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

General Aviation (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Interior Elastomers Market, by Elastomer Type

EPDM (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Silicone (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Fluoroelastomers (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

NBR (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

CR (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Interior Elastomers Market, by Product Type

Seals (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Gaskets (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Hoses & Tubes (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Interior Elastomers Market, by Application Type

Doors & Windows (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Seats (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

HVAC (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Interior Panels (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Galleys (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Lavatories (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Interior Elastomers Market, by Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , the UK, Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: Japan , China , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Sub-Region Analysis: Latin America , the Middle East , and Others)

