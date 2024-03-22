Aircraft Landing Gears Market worth $9.1 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The aircraft landing gears market is estimated to be USD 7.1 billion in 2023, and projected to reach USD 9.1 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The aviation industry is experiencing a rise in global air traffic leading to increase in demand for new aircraft. Aircraft manufacturers are focusing on developing lighter and more fuel-efficient landing gear systems. Growth in the military sector is leading to a higher demand for specialized landing gear. These are among some of the factors that are providing growth for the aircraft landing gears market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1054

Browse in-depth TOC on "Aircraft Engine Test Cells Market"

298 – Tables

71 – Figures

265 – Pages

Aircraft Engine Test Cells Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 7.1 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $ 9.1 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% Market Size Available for 2019–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, End User, Platform, Subsystem and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Global political and social instability Key Market Opportunities Booming advanced air mobility industry Key Market Drivers Increase in aircraft production will drive the aircraft landing gear market

By End User, the aftermarket segment is projected to grow at the second highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The aftermarket segment in the aircraft landing gears market is gaining momentum to hold the second highest market share. The aircraft landing gear undergoes timely scheduled inspections and maintenance to ensure its airworthiness. Replacing worn-out components like bearings and seals. Performing checks for cracks and other potential damage. This contributes to the market share of nose landing gear in the aircraft landing gears market.

By Subsystem, the aircraft landing gears market for structural systems segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By Subsystem segment the structural systems hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The combined factors of weight reduction efforts, the growing use of composites, the need for advanced functionalities, and the focus on durability are propelling the highest CAGR in the structural segment of the aircraft landing gear market.

By Aircraft Type, Advanced Air Mobility segment for the aircraft landing gears market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The advanced air mobility segment in landing gears is a relatively new and rapidly developing sector. This translates to a significant potential for future growth. AAM vehicles utilize distinct landing gear configurations compared to traditional airplanes. This necessitates the development of specialized landing gear systems to cater to their unique operational needs. The AAM industry heavily relies on continuous innovation to improve the efficiency, safety, and range of these flying vehicles. This includes advancements in landing gear design, materials, and actuation systems to meet the specific requirements of operations. These factors will drive the demand for the AAM segment in the aircraft landing gear market during the forecast period.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=1054

Europe holds the second highest market share in the region for the aircraft landing gears market.

Europe is home to several major players in the aircraft landing gear industry, such as Safran Landing Systems (France) and Liebherr (Germany). These companies possess extensive experience and technological expertise, contributing significantly to the European market share. Europe enforces strict aviation safety regulations, requiring airlines to maintain their fleets to the highest standards. This translates to a consistent demand for maintenance, repair, and replacement of landing gear components, propelling the aftermarket segment within Europe. The European Union actively promotes environmental sustainability in the aviation sector. This encourages the development of fuel-efficient aircraft which often require lighter and more advanced landing gear systems, further boosting the market.

Major players in the aircraft landing gears companies are Collins Aerospace (US), Safran (France), Héroux-Devtek (Canada), Liebherr (Switzerland), Triumph Group (US), and others. These companies have well-equipped, strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=1054

Browse Adjacent Market: Aerospace and Defence Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Aerostructures Market by Material (Composites, Alloys & Superalloys and Metals), Component, End User (OEM, Aftermarket), Aircraft Type (Commercial Aviation, Business & General Aviation, Military Aviation, UAVs and AAM), Region – Global Forecast to 2028

Ground Support Equipment Market (GSE) Size, Share & Analysis Report by Point of Sale (Equipment, Maintenance), Type (Mobile, Fixed), Power Source (Non-Electric, Electric, Hybrid), Platform (Commercial, Military), Autonomy, Ownership, and Region – 2027

Aircraft Tires Market by Type (Radial-ply and Bias-ply), Aircraft Type (Business and General Aviation, Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation), Platform (Fixed-wing and Rotary-wing aircraft), Position, End-User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Aircraft Actuators Market Size, Share & Industry Growth Analysis Report by Installation Type (OEM & Aftermarket), System, Technology (Hydraulic, Electric Hybrid, Mechanical, Pneumatic, and Full Electric), Type, Platform, Aircraft Type (Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Aircraft Sensors Market Size, Share & Growth Analysis Report by Aircraft Type (Fixed-wing, Rotary-wing, UAVs, AAM), Application (Engine, Aerostructures, Fuel & Hydraulic, Cabin), Sensor Type, End Use (OEM, Aftermarket), Connectivity (Wired, Wireless) and Geography- Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/landing-gears-undercarriage-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/landing-gears-undercarriage.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2297424/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets