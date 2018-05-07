Aircraft Manufacturing: Global Markets to 2022

LONDON, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Scope:

This research report categorizes the aircrafts market by type. Product type include civil and military helicopters, civil and military aircrafts, and civil and military drones.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5390574



Report Includes:

- 95 tables

- An overview of the global markets for aircraft manufacturing within the industry

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2013 through 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

- Evaluation of the role of smart glasses in the aircraft industry

- Discussion of the impact of 3D printing technologies for the manufacturing of lightweight aircraft parts

- Insight into government initiatives, regulatory bodies, and major associations representing the aircraft manufacturing industry

- Detailed company profiles of major players in the market, including Airbus SE, The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corp., BAE Systems, Inc. and Textron, Inc.



Summary

Global aircrafts market growth outlook is positive with significant growth potential for passenger aircrafts drones.There is mounting pressure on aircraft manufacturing to reduce costs, enhance aircraft capabilities and safety features.



At the same time, emerging market growth, low interest rate environment, urbanization, rising population, rising disposable income and increasing military tensions globally is driving the demand for aircrafts market.



The market for aircrafts reached a value of nearly REDACTED in 2017 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED to nearly REDACTED by 2020.The market for aircraft is somewhat concentrated with a few large players dominating the market.



Major players in the market include Airbus SE, The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corp., BAE Systems, Inc. and Textron, Inc.



Aeroplanes accounted for the largest share of the market for aircrafts in 2017 at REDACTED.The highestgrowth is also projected to come from helicopters which is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED.



Majorfactors included economic growth, increase in defense expenditures in developing countries andincreasing incidences of terrorism and violence in the Middle East and Africa.



North America is the largest market for the aircraft manufacturing market, accounting for REDACTED of the global market.It was followed by Asia-Pacific and Western Europe.



Going forward, Eastern Europe is expected to witness the fastest growth in the aircraft manufacturing market, estimated at grow at a CAGR of REDACTED, followed by Asia-Pacific, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED.The USA is the largest market in terms of value and in the aircraft manufacturing market.



China and Russia are forecasted to have the fastest growth, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED.



The market is challenged by restraints such as decline in high investment costs, investments in cyber wars and cyber regulations.



