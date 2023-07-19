Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2027| Bowman Power Group Ltd., Ebara Corp., General Electric Co., and more to emerge as key players- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The aircraft micro turbine market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,136.05 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.7%, according to Technavio.The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including AeroDesignWorks GmbH, AMT Netherlands B.V., Bowman Power Group Ltd., Ebara Corp., General Electric Co., Hawk Turbine AB, Ingenieurburo CAT M.Zipperer GmbH, Jets Munt S.L., Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc., MTT bv, PBS Group AS, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, Stuttgart Engineering Propulsion Technologies UG, The Williams Co. Inc., TURBOTECH SAS, Honeywell International Inc., and Safran SA, among others. Download a Sample Report Now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines Market

Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines Market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including, AeroDesignWorks GmbH, AMT Netherlands B.V., Bowman Power Group Ltd., Ebara Corp., General Electric Co., Hawk Turbine AB, Ingenieurburo CAT M.Zipperer GmbH, Jets Munt S.L., Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc., MTT bv, PBS Group AS, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, Stuttgart Engineering Propulsion Technologies UG, The Williams Co. Inc., TURBOTECH SAS, Honeywell International Inc., and Safran SA, among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Platform (general aviation, commercial aviation, military aviation, and advanced air mobility), end-user (propulsion and auxiliary power), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America ).

Major Drivers - The rapid advancements in engine technologies drive the aircraft micro turbine engines market during the forecast period. There has been increasing adoption of operational engines with enhanced fuel efficiency and minimal overall operational costs since the advent of commercial aviation. Thus there is an increasing preference for the selection of advanced materials with enhanced durability to ensure high performance. Additionally, most of the present-generation engines are controlled digitally, and the sensors are used to control the power output. Sensors are widely used in these aircraft and are embedded in different key locations, and it collects important data such as temperature, pressure, vibration, and oil debris. As a result, it has significantly decreased the maintenance cost by enhancing the maintenance and overhauling of aero-engine parts and components. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the aircraft micro turbine engines market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Trends - The rising adoption of 3D printing systems for engine components is an emerging trend in the aircraft micro turbine engines market during the forecast period. One of the main advantages of advanced 3D printing is that it minimizes manufacturing time and excessive material wastage while permitting quick design alterations of the component's internal features. There is increasing adoption of 3D printers across the aviation sectors as it helps to alleviate supply chain constraints, limit warehouse space, and minimize wasted materials from traditional manufacturing processes. The rapid manufacturing of aircraft parts in accordance with customer demand will help in saving huge amounts of space and money. Most aero-engine manufacturers have started implementing 3D printing technology to create critical and complex components such as fuel nozzles. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the aircraft microturbines market growth during the forecast period.

Key challenges - High production costs and delays in engine deliveries are significant challenges hindering the aircraft micro turbine engines market growth during the forecast period. The main cost involved in the manufacturing of aircraft engines includes associative development costs and production costs. Hence, an increase in either one of the costs can significantly influence an escalation in costs and elongation of the delivery period. An aircraft engine is manufactured after several R&D activities. Each technological development can open a new pathway to a research avenue. In short, the manufacturing of an aircraft engine is a time-consuming process with several hours of rigorous testing and documentation before commercially releasing the new engine. Furthermore, the cost associated with the beginning phase of production can significantly hinder the aircraft micro turbine engines market growth during the forecast period.

The aircraft micro turbine engines market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the aircraft micro turbine engines market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the aircraft micro turbine engines market size and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the aircraft micro turbine engines market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of aircraft micro turbine engines market vendors

Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.7% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,136.05 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.06 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key countries US, Canada, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AeroDesignWorks GmbH, AMT Netherlands B.V., Bowman Power Group Ltd., Ebara Corp., General Electric Co., Hawk Turbine AB, Ingenieurburo CAT M.Zipperer GmbH, Jets Munt S.L., Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc., MTT bv, PBS Group AS, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, Stuttgart Engineering Propulsion Technologies UG, The Williams Co. Inc., TURBOTECH SAS, Honeywell International Inc., and Safran SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

