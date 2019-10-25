Aircraft Mounts Market Worth $915 Million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Aircraft Mounts Market by Application (Vibration/Shock Isolation, Suspension, Engine Mounts), Material (Nickel-based Alloys, Aluminum, Steel Alloys, Polyamide), Mount Type (Interior, Exterior), End Use, Aircraft Type, Region-Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, global aircraft mounts market size is estimated to be USD 606 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 915 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2025. The growth of the market can be attributed to the emphasis on providing comfortable air travel experience as well as protection of engineering equipment in aircraft from various vibrations as well as shocks.

Based on application, the engine mounts segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period

Based on application, the engine mounts segment is projected to lead the aircraft mounts market during the forecast period. Engine mounts play a crucial role in supporting and protecting aircraft engines from different types of vibrations and shocks.

Based on material, the steel alloys segment is projected to lead the aircraft mounts market during the forecast period

Based on material, the steel alloys segment is expected to lead the aircraft mounts market is between 2019 and 2025. Steel alloys have been used in the production of aircraft mounts for several years, due to their high strength. High-tensile steel can withstand stress of 50 to 150 tons per square inch without failing.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Aircraft Mounts Market"

154 - Tables

35 - Figures

171 - Pages

North America is projected to lead the global aircraft mounts market from 2019 to 2025

Based on region, North America is projected to lead the aircraft mounts market during the forecast period. The US is considered to be the largest manufacturer, operator, and exporter of aircraft mounts, globally. The aviation industry is one of the most profitable industries in North America. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the commercial airline industry witnessed a net profit of USD 14.5 billion in 2018. Rapid industrialization and growth of the aviation sector in countries, such as Japan, China, and India, among others, have led to a significant rise in the use of aircraft mounts in these countries.

Some of the major players in the aircraft mounts market in North America include The LORD Corporation (US), Cadence Aerospace (US), MAYDAY Manufacturing (US), Shock Tech (US), AirLoc Ltd. (US) among others. Similarly, Trelleborg AB (Sweden), Hutchinson Aerospace GmbH (France), and Butser Rubber (UK) are some of the leading companies operating in this market.

