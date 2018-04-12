Aircraft Nacelle Systems Market is Estimated to Reach $9.8 Billion in 2023, Composites Will Continue to Remain the Dominant Material During the Forecast Period, Says a New Report from Stratview Research

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new market research report on Aircraft Nacelle Systems Market by Aircraft Type (Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Very Large Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, Business Jet, and Military Aircraft), by Engine Type (Turbofan Engine, Turboprop Engine and Turbojet Engine), by Material Type (Composites, Nickel Alloy, Titanium, and Others), by Process Type (Hand Layup, Resin Infusion, AFP/ATL, Forming, and Others) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2018-2023.

This market report, from Stratview Research, studies the aircraft nacelle systems market over the trend period of 2012 to 2017 and forecast period of 2018 to 2023. The research report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

Nacelle Systems Market in the Global Aircraft Industry: Highlights

The global aircraft nacelle systems market is projected to reach an estimated value of US$ 9.8 billion in 2023. The upward trajectory of the aircraft nacelle systems market is expected to continue with vigorous growth opportunities across regions for both existing as well as new players. The biggest factor mushrooming the market for aircraft nacelle systems is an organic growth in aircraft deliveries. An expected healthy CAGR of 4.7% in the air passenger traffic during 2017-2036 will mainly drive the demand for commercial aircraft. This factor will create a sustainable demand for nacelle systems globally in the foreseeable future.

Airlines' requirement of fuel-efficient aircraft is also leaving a significant imprint on the aircraft nacelle systems market. Most of the nacelle integrators are closely working with the OEMs and other industry stakeholders to develop lightweight nacelles with enhanced performance. This is another factor driving the demand for advanced lightweight nacelle systems.

Another trend stimulating the design of nacelle and its demand is an incessant increase in the diameter of engine fan blades. Major next-generation commercial aircraft are coming with large-sized engine fan blades to generate a higher thrust. They are increasingly making engine fan blades for their next-generation aircraft with advanced composites. Nacelle integrators along with OEMs are developing large-sized nacelles to easily accommodate such large-sized fan blades.

The research's findings suggest that narrow-body aircraft is expected to remain the growth engine of the global aircraft nacelle systems market during the forecast period, propelled by the introduction of fuel-efficient variants of best-selling programs (A320neo and B737 Max). Both the commercial aircraft airframers (Boeing and Airbus) are enjoying huge order backlogs for their key aircraft programs and are increasing the production rates of A320 and B737 to meet the growing demand.

Based on material type, composite is expected to remain the material of choice in the aircraft nacelle systems market during the forecast period. There has been an incessant replacement of metals with composite components, owing to their excellent strength-to-weight ratio at a relatively lower weight. Titanium material is expected to witness the highest growth in the market in the same period, driven by an increasing penetration, especially in exhaust components.

As per the study, North America is expected to remain the largest aircraft nacelle systems market during the forecast period, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth in the same period. The highest growth of aircraft nacelle systems in Asia-Pacific is mainly attributable to the increasing aircraft fleet to support rising passenger traffic; opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus of B737, A320, and A330 aircraft programs; increasing procurement of military aircraft, owing to rising defense budget; and upcoming indigenous commercial and regional aircraft (C919 and MRJ).

The key aircraft nacelle system manufacturers are UTC Aerospace Systems, Safran S.A., Spirit AeroSystems, Inc., GE Aviation, GKN Aerospace, Bombardier (Short Brother PLC), and Leonardo S.p.A. Development of lighter nacelle systems, regional expansion, and mergers & acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors

This report studies the nacelle systems market in the global aircraft industry and has segmented the market in five ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. The following are the five ways in which the market is segmented:

Global Aircraft Nacelle Systems Market, By Aircraft Type

Narrow-Body Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Wide-Body Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Very Large Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Regional Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Business Jet (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Military Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Global Aircraft Nacelle Systems Market, By Engine Type

Turbofan Engine (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

, , , and Rest of the World) Turboprop Engine (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Turbojet Engine (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Global Aircraft Nacelle Systems Market, By Material Type

Composites (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

, , , and Rest of the World) Nickel Alloy (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Titanium (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Other Metals (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Global Aircraft Nacelle Systems Market, By Manufacturing Process Type

Hand Layup (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

, , , and Rest of the World) Resin Infusion (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

AFP/ATL (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Forming (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Global Aircraft Nacelle Systems Market, By Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , The UK, Spain , Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Japan , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Country Analysis: Latin America , The Middle East , and Others)

About Stratview Research

Stratview Research is a global market intelligence firm providing wide range of services including syndicated market reports, custom research and sourcing intelligence across industries, such as Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Mass Transportation, Consumer Goods, Construction & Equipment, Electronics and Semiconductors, Energy & Utility, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Oil & Gas.

We have a strong team of industry veterans and analysts with an extensive experience in executing custom research projects for mid-sized to Fortune 500 companies, in the areas of Market Assessment, Opportunity Screening, Competitive Intelligence, Due Diligence, Target Screening, Market Entry Strategy, Go to Market Strategy, and Voice of Customer studies.

Stratview Research is a trusted brand globally, providing high quality research and strategic insights that help companies worldwide in effective decision making.

