Aircraft Potted-In Inserts Market is Likely to Witness Healthy CAGR of 5.3% Over the Next Five Years (2018-2023), Floor Panel is Likely to Remain the Largest Application Type During the Forecast Period, Says Stratview Research

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new market research report on Aircraft Potted-In Inserts Market by Aircraft Type (Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Very Large Body Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, and General Aviation), by Application Type (Floor Panels, Sidewall Panels, Ceiling Panels, Stowage Bin Panels, Galley Panels, Lavatory Panels, Control Surface Panels, Fairing Panels, and Others), by Material Type (Aluminum, Steel, Plastics, and Others), by Fastener Type (Through Fasteners, Fixed Fasteners, and Floating Fasteners), by Panel Type (Nomex Honeycomb Panels, Aluminum Honeycomb panels, and Others), by End-User Type (OE and Aftermarket), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2018-2023.

This market report, from Stratview Research, studies the aircraft potted-in inserts market over the trend period of 2012 to 2017 and forecast period of 2018 to 2023. The research report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

Potted-In Inserts Market in the Global Aircraft Industry: Highlights

As per Stratview Research, the global aircraft potted-in inserts market offers sizeable growth opportunities during the forecast period and is likely to grow at a projected CAGR of 5.3% from 2018 to 2023. The author of the report stated that increasing commercial and regional aircraft deliveries, increasing share of wide-body aircraft in the total commercial aircraft deliveries, increasing commercial and regional aircraft fleet size, increasing demand for lightweight sandwich panels, and increasing demand for lightweight inserts are the key factors that are burgeoning the demand for potted-in inserts in the aircraft industry.

The research's findings suggest that narrow- and wide-body aircraft are expected to remain the growth engines of the aircraft potted-in inserts market during the forecast period. Increasing production rates of key programs, such as B737, A320 family, B787, and A350XWB; market entry of new players, such as COMAC and Irkut; and an introduction of variants of existing aircraft programs, such as B737 max, A320neo, and B777x, are likely to offer a sustainable growth platform for potted-in inserts in these segments in the coming years.

In terms of application type, floor panel is likely to remain the largest segment of the global potted-in inserts market in the aircraft industry during the forecast period. Large floor area of approximately 250 square meters (wide-body aircraft) coupled with increasing demand for potted-in inserts for panels in the aftermarket will continue to drive the growth of the segment over the next five years.

Based on the material type, Aluminum is likely to maintain its dominance in the global aircraft potted-in inserts market during the forecast period. Aluminum offers a host of advantages over competing metals including good corrosion resistance, excellent mechanical properties and lightweight, and has a widespread usage in the fuselage, control surfaces, interior, engine, and other segments.

As per the report, Nomex honeycomb panel is likely to remain the largest panel type segment of the aircraft potted-in inserts market during the forecast period, owing to superior FST performance and higher strength-to-weight ratio. It is also lighter in weight as compared to other panels, such as aluminum honeycomb and balsa wood panels.

North America is expected to remain the largest aircraft potted-in inserts market during the forecast period, whereas Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth in the same period, driven by a host of factors including increasing commercial aircraft fleet size to support rising passenger traffic, opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus in China, upcoming indigenous commercial and regional aircraft (COMAC C919 and Mitsubishi MRJ), and rising aircraft fleet size.

The key players in the global potted-in inserts market are PCC Fasteners (Shur-Lok Company), Arconic Fastening System, Lisi Aerospace, Witten Company Inc., and The Young Engineers. New product development and long-term supply agreements are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors

This report studies the potted-in inserts market in the global aircraft industry and has segmented the market in seven ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. The following are the seven ways in which the market is segmented:

Global Aircraft Potted-In Inserts Market, By Aircraft Type

Narrow-Body Aircraft (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Wide-Body Aircraft (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Very Large Aircraft (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Regional Aircraft (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

General Aviation (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Global Aircraft Potted-In Inserts Market, By Application Type

Floor Panels ( Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Sidewall Panels (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Ceiling Panels (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Stowage Bin Panels (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Galley Panels ( Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Lavatory Panels (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Control Surface Panels (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Fairing Panels (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Global Aircraft Potted-In Inserts Market, By Material Type

Aluminum Potted-In Inserts ( Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Steel Potted-In Inserts (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Plastic Potted-In Inserts (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Other Potted-In Inserts (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Global Aircraft Potted-In Inserts Market, By Fastener Type

Through Fasteners ( Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Fixed Fasteners (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Floating Fasteners (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Global Aircraft Potted-In Inserts Market, By Panel Type

Nomex Honeycomb Panels ( Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Aluminum Honeycomb Panels (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Global Aircraft Potted-In Inserts Market, By End-User Type

OE ( Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Aftermarket (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Global Aircraft Potted-In Inserts Market, By Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: France , Germany , the UK, Spain , Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Japan , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Country Analysis: Latin America , The Middle East , and Others)

