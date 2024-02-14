Aircraft Recycling Industry Report 2024: Global Market Set for Significant Growth, with Projected $6.3 Billion Value by 2030

News provided by

Research and Markets

14 Feb, 2024, 18:15 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Recycling Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aircraft recycling market is poised for substantial expansion through to the year 2030. A newly compiled market report projects the market to reach an estimated value of $6.3 billion by the end of the decade, propelled by a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.2% starting from 2024.

The thrust behind this remarkable growth can be accredited to an increase in the retirement of older aircraft, the innovation of new recycling methodologies, and heightened environmental awareness fueling the change.

The comprehensive analysis within the report delves into the aircraft recycling market, segmenting it by components, materials, aircraft types, and geographic regions. This critical insight is designed to aid stakeholders in identifying both current trends and future opportunities.

  • Components: Engines, landing gear, avionics, among others
  • Materials: Aluminum, other metals, and alloys
  • Aircraft Types: Narrow-body and wide-body aircrafts
  • Regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World

With a closer look at various segments, engines are positioned to witness the highest growth within the forecast period. This upswing is due to airlines' fleet expansion strategies necessitating increased production and recycling of aircraft engines. Narrow-body aircraft maintain the lion's share of the market, supported by their cost-effectiveness and popular reception among airlines for passenger transportation.

The regional analysis anticipates North America will maintain its dominance over the forecast period, attributed to progressive recycling laws and established infrastructural systems for aircraft disassembly and recycling.

Market Dynamics and Competitive Landscape

The report elucidates on key market dynamics, including drivers, challenges, and trends, offering an in-depth Porter's Five Forces model analysis. It underscores the competitive nature of the industry and provides stakeholders with a strategic viewpoint.

A listing of leading companies in the aircraft recycling market offers insights into their strategic positioning, production facilities, and research and development endeavors, pivotal for maintaining competitive viability.

The advancements in the aircraft recycling sector are bound by environmental standards and innovation, adding a significant layer of complexity to market dynamics. Yet, the industry is ripe with opportunities for growth, innovation, and strategic partnerships.

Emerging Trends and Demand Changes

Emerging trends identified in the report show a shift towards more sustainable practices in aircraft recycling, with environmental regulations and technological advancements driving the market forward.

The analysis also discusses changing customer demands, new market developments, and the strategic initiatives companies are undertaking to meet these new challenges head on, providing a beacon for companies navigating the evolving landscape of aircraft recycling.

Competitor Analysis

  • Product Portfolio Analysis
  • Operational Integration
  • Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Company Profiles of Leading Players

  • Aircraft End-of-Life Solutions
  • Aircraft Part Out
  • Air Salvage
  • Apple Aviation
  • Tarmac Aerosave
  • Total Technic
  • Vallair
  • ADI
  • ARC Aerospace Industries
  • ComAv Technical Services

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/su4vel

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

United States School Furniture Market Insights Report 2024-2029: Demand for Ergonomic and STEM-friendly Designs Fueling Growth

United States School Furniture Market Insights Report 2024-2029: Demand for Ergonomic and STEM-friendly Designs Fueling Growth

The "US School Furniture Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The US school furniture...
Global Automotive Sustainability Practices Benchmarking Report 2023: Sustainable Sourcing, Manufacturing, Design, Materials, and End-of-life Extension Stages of the Value Chain

Global Automotive Sustainability Practices Benchmarking Report 2023: Sustainable Sourcing, Manufacturing, Design, Materials, and End-of-life Extension Stages of the Value Chain

The "Benchmarking the Sustainability Practices of 9 Global Automotive OEMs" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This study...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.