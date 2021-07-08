Aircraft Refurbishing Market Featuring AAR Corp., Delta Air Lines Inc., and General Electric Co. | Discover Company Insights in Technavio
Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery
AAR Corp., Delta Air Lines Inc., and General Electric Co. will emerge as major aircraft refurbishing market participants during 2021-2025
Jul 08, 2021, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The aircraft refurbishing market is expected to grow by USD 8.49 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the aircraft refurbishing market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.
The aircraft refurbishing market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.
With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.
This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:
- Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.
- Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.
- Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Global Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market - Global aircraft cabin lighting market is segmented by product (WCAFL, reading lighting, and lavatory lighting) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Global Aircraft Engine MRO Market - Global aircraft engine MRO market is segmented by type (turbofan and turbojet and turboprop) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Major Three Aircraft Refurbishing Market Participants:
AAR Corp.
The company offers refurbishment services for various aircraft platforms including Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, and Embraer.
Delta Air Lines Inc.
The company offers aircraft engine refurbishment services to various aircraft operators.
General Electric Co.
The company offers aircraft refurbishing services including depot services, overhaul services, and others.
https://www.technavio.com/report/aircraft-refurbishing-market-industry-analysis
Aircraft Refurbishing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Aircraft refurbishing market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Narrow Body
- Wide Body
- VIP Aircraft
- Passenger To Freighter
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
The aircraft refurbishing market is driven by growing demand for premium economy class. In addition, the increasing demand for media and connectivity for a better travel experience is expected to trigger the aircraft refurbishing market toward witnessing a decelerating CAGR of over 16% during the forecast period.
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
