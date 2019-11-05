Aircraft Relays and Contactors Market Size to Reach $625.7 Million in 2025, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new market research report on Aircraft Relays & Contactors Market by Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, General Aviation, Helicopter, and Regional Aircraft), by Product Type (Relays and Contactors), by Distribution Type (Primary Distribution System and Secondary Distribution System), by Ampere Type (0-5 Amp, 5-25 Amp, and more than 25 Amp), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of The World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2020-2025.

This strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's aircraft relays & contactors market realities and future possibilities for the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. The report segments and analyses the market in the most detailed and comprehensive manner to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available as well as formulate growth strategies.

Aircraft Relays and Contactors Market: Highlights

Relays & contactors are electromechanical switches that help in operating contact terminals and are used to channel the power from one electrical device to another. They control one electrical circuit by opening and closing contacts in other circuits and are useful in protecting the electrical system from arc faults and overloads. Both relays and contactors can be purely electromechanical or can incorporate circuitry for time delay as well as circuit protection. There is a growing interest in integrating sensors into relays and contactors used in the aircraft industry for the enhancement of their overall efficiency.

As per Stratview Research, the global aircraft relays & contactors market is extrapolated to grow at an impressive rate over the next five years to reach an estimated value of US$ 625.7 million in 2025. Increasing aircraft deliveries fueled by rising passenger traffic, increasing aircraft fleet size, and growing trend towards more electric aircraft driven by a shift from hydraulic and pneumatic systems to electrical systems in modern aircraft programs are the major factors escalating the growth of aircraft relays & contactors market.

A noteworthy trend creating a disrupting environment in the market is that the industry is moving away from conventional 28 Vdc to 270 or 540 Vdc systems. Such dynamics in electrical systems are in the wake of the ever-increasing electrical demand while meeting the SWaP requirements of the industry. Such trend has created ample challenges as well as opportunities for relay and contactor manufacturers in suitably designing the product to meet industry demands efficaciously.

Click Here and Run Through the Detailed TOC of the Report: https://www.stratviewresearch.com/toc/625/aircraft-relays-and-contactors-market.html

The research's findings suggest that commercial aircraft is expected to remain the largest segment of the market during the forecast period. Increasing deliveries owing to rising air passenger traffic, growing demand for more electric aircraft, and increasing aircraft fleet size are the key growth drivers of the segment's market.

Based on the product type, contactors are likely to remain larger segment of the market during the forecast period. They are generally of high power and are very high-value products as compared to relays. Dramatic design changes, especially in developing high-performance contactors with lower dissipation, are leading to the development of smart contactors, addressing additional market requirements of weight and size.

Relays and contactors used in the aircraft industry come in a wide range of ampere ratings, ranging from small ampere ratings to hundreds of amperes. The market is segmented based on ampere type as 0-5 Amp, 5-25 Amp, and more than 25 Amp. Contactors are generally rated to switch higher loads and come in high-ampere rating range, whereas relays are generally having low-ampere rating range. More than 25 Amp is likely to remain the largest segment in the foreseen future.

Register Here and Ask for a Free Sample on the Exclusive Report: https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/522/aircraft-interior-films-market.html

In terms of regions, North America is projected to remain the largest market for aircraft relays & contactors during the forecast period. The USA is the growth engine of the region's market and has the largest fleet of military aircraft and one of the largest fleets of commercial aircraft in the world. The presence of all major aircraft OEMs, tier players, relay & contactor suppliers, and component manufacturers are primarily driving the aircraft relays & contactors market in the country.

Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth during the same period, driven by a host of factors including increasing demand for commercial aircraft to support rising passenger traffic, opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus in China, and upcoming indigenous commercial and regional aircraft (COMAC C919 and Mitsubishi MRJ).

Key players in the market are Esterline Technologies Corporation, Safran S.A., Collins Aerospace, Amtek Inc., FIRST SwitchTech, Teledyne Technologies, and TE Connectivity. Formation of long-term contracts, development of highly efficient and lightweight components, and strategic alliances are the key strategies adopted by major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

In recent years, the market has witnessed gradual consolidation as major players are acquiring other players to strengthen their product portfolio and expand their geographical reach. Some of the foremost mergers & acquisitions that took place in the market include the acquisition of Zodiac Aerospace by Safran S.A in 2018 and the acquisition of aerospace power distribution system and cockpit division of Eaton Corporation by Safran S.A. in 2014. More recently in 2019, TE Connectivity, a leading connectivity and sensor solution provider, acquired Kissling Group, which is a German high-power and high-voltage relays supplier for various industries including aerospace.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors

This report studies the global aircraft relays and contactors market and has segmented the market in five ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the five ways in which the market is segmented:

Aircraft Relays & Contactors Market, By Aircraft Type:

Commercial Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Military Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

General Aviation (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Helicopter (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Regional Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Relays & Contactors Market, By Product Type:

Relays (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Contactors (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Relays & Contactors Market, By Distribution Type:

Primary Distribution System (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Secondary distribution System (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Relays & Contactors Market, By Ampere Type:

0-5 Amp (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

5-25 Amp (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

More than 25 Amp (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Relays & Contactors Market, By Region:

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , The UK, Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Japan , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Sub-Region Analysis: Latin America , The Middle East , and Others)

Stratview Research has number of high value market reports in the global aerospace & defense industry. Please refer to the following link to browse through our reports:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/market-reports/Aerospace-Defense.html

Some of our other related premium market reports are:

Airborne LiDAR Market by Type (Topographic and Bathymetric), by Solution Type (System and Services), by Application Type (Corridor mapping, Seismology, Exploration & Detection, and Others), by End-Use Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Civil Engineering, Forestry & Agriculture, Transportation & Logistics, Archaeology, Mining, and Others), by Platform Type (Fixed-Winged Aircraft, Rotary-Winged Aircraft, UAV, and Satellite), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2019-2024.

Aircraft Sensors Market by Aircraft Type (Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Very Large Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Helicopter, Military Aircraft, and UAV), by Sensor Type (Pressure, Temperature, Speed, Proximity, Gyro, and Others), by Application Type (Engine, Airframe, Flight Deck & Control System, Fluid Conveyance, Landing Gear, Environment Control System, Interior, and Others), by Connectivity (Wire and Wireless), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2019-2024.

About Stratview Research

Stratview Research is a global market intelligence firm providing wide range of services including syndicated market reports, custom research and sourcing intelligence across industries, such as Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Mass Transportation, Consumer Goods, Construction & Equipment, Electronics and Semiconductors, Energy & Utility, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Oil & Gas.

We have a strong team of industry veterans and analysts with an extensive experience in executing custom research projects for mid-sized to Fortune 500 companies, in the areas of Market Assessment, Opportunity Screening, Competitive Intelligence, Due Diligence, Target Screening, Market Entry Strategy, Go to Market Strategy, and Voice of Customer studies.

Stratview Research is a trusted brand globally, providing high quality research and strategic insights that help companies worldwide in effective decision making.

For enquiries,

Contact:

Stratview Research

E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com

Direct: +1-313-307-4176

SOURCE Stratview Research