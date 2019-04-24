Aircraft Seals Market to Reach $1.1 Billion in 2024, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new market research report on Aircraft Seals Market by Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Helicopter, and Military Aircraft), by Application Type (Engine, Airframe, Interior, Flight Control Surfaces, Landing Gear, Wheels & Brakes, and Others), by Motion Type (Static Seals and Dynamic Seals), by Function Type (Aerodynamic Surface Seals, Air and Fluid Handling Seals, Fire Seals, Conductive Seals, Insulative Seals, and Others), by Material Type (Polymer Seals, Metal Seals, and Composite Seals), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2019-2024.

This 270-page strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's aircraft seals market realities and future market possibilities for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. The report segments and analyzes the market in the most detailed manner in order to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market stakeholders and investors in identification of the low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as formulate growth strategies.

Aircraft Seals Market: Highlights

The growth of the aircraft seals market will continue to be resilient with attractive opportunities for the market participants situated across the value chain. Undoubtedly, aircraft is one of the fastest-growing applications in the overall seals market; however, it is not that easy for seal manufacturers to serve the aircraft industry as it demands players to be exceptionally innovative with excellent product development capabilities and having years of excellent track record. Also, it is of paramount importance for seal manufacturers to remain proximal to tier players as well as aircraft OEMs in order to address their emergent needs.

As per Stratview Research, the market for seals in the aircraft industry is estimated to reach US$ 1,107.2 million in 2024. Among all, the key growth factors are increasing production rates of the key aircraft programs, such as B737, B787, A320, and A350XWB; introduction of fuel-efficient aircraft variants, such as B777x and A330neo; increasing demand for lightweight aircraft seals; and rising global aircraft fleet size.

Click Here and Run Through the TOC of the Report

The research's findings suggest that commercial aircraft expected to remain the growth engine of the market during the forecast period. Increasing commercial aircraft deliveries to support rising passenger traffic, introduction of fuel-efficient next-generation aircraft (B777x, A330neo, B737 Max, and A320ne0), increasing demand for lightweight seals, and rising commercial aircraft fleet size across regions are the key factors propelling the demand for seals in the segment.

Based on the application type, the market has been segmented as Engine, Airframe, Interior, Flight Control Surfaces, Landing Gear, Wheels & Brakes, and Hydraulics and Actuation. Engine system is expected to remain the most dominant application segment of the market during the forecast period. Seals are used in a wide spectrum of engine applications including engine and pylon seals, thrust reverser seals, bleed air seals, fire seals, air inlet screens, vane grommets elastomeric gaskets, shaft seals, and O-rings.

In terms of material type, polymer-based seal is expected to remain the largest segment of the market during the forecast period, whereas composite seal is expected to witness the highest growth during the same period. There has been an incessant replacement of metal seals with composite seals, owing to their excellent strength-to-weight ratio at a relatively low weight.

Register Here and Ask for a Free Sample on the Report

As per the study, North America is expected to remain the largest aircraft seals market during the forecast period, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth during the same period. The highest growth of aircraft seals in Asia-Pacific is mainly attributable to the increasing aircraft fleet to support rising passenger traffic; opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus for B737, A320, and A330 aircraft programs; increasing procurement of military aircraft, owing to rising defense budget; and upcoming indigenous commercial and regional aircraft (C919 and MRJ).

The global market for aircraft seals is found to be moderately consolidated. The key aircraft seal manufacturers globally are Hutchinson SA, Trelleborg AB, Meggitt Plc, TransDigm Group Incorporated (Kirkhill), and Freudenberg Group. Development of optimized aircraft seals, regional expansion, and mergers & acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by the key players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors

This report studies the seals market in the global aerospace industry and has segmented the market in six ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the six ways in which the market is segmented:

Aircraft Seals Market, By Aircraft Type

Commercial Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Regional Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Helicopter (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Military Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

General Aviation (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Seals Market, By Application Type

Engine (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Airframe (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Interior (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Flight Control Surfaces (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Landing Gear, Wheels & Brakes (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Hydraulic and Actuation (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Seals Market, By Motion Type

Dynamic (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Static (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Seals Market, By Function Type

Aerodynamic Surface Seals (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Air and Fluid Handling (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Fire Seals (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Conductive Seals (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Insulative Seals (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Seals Market, By Material Type

Polymer Seals (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Metal Seals (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Composite Seals (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Seals Market, By Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , The UK, Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Japan , India and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Country Analysis: Latin America , The Middle East , and Others)

Stratview Research has number of high value market reports in the global aerospace & defense industry. Please refer to the following link to browse through our reports:

Click Here for Other Reports from Stratview Research in the Aerospace & Defense Industry

Some of our other premium market reports in the aerospace & defense industry:

Aircraft Engine Seals Market by Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, Helicopter, Military Aircraft, and General Aviation), by Application Type (Nacelle, Oil & Fuel system, Fan Blade, Combustion, and Exhaust Section), by Material Type (Polymer Seals, Metal Seals, and Composite Seals), by Motion Type (Static Seals and Dynamic Seals), by Function Type (Fire Seals, Conductive & Insulative Seals, Air & Fluid Handling Seals, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2018-2023.

Aircraft Aerodynamic Seals Market by Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, Helicopter, Military Aircraft, and General Aviation), by Application Type (Airframe, Flight Control Surfaces, Landing Gear, Wheels & Brakes, and Others), by Material Type (Polymers, Metals, and Composites), by Motion Type (Static Application and Dynamic Application), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2018-2023.

Aircraft Gaskets Market by Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, Helicopter, Military Aircraft, and General Aviation), by Application Type (Airframe, Landing Gear, Wheels & Brakes, Engine, and Others), by Material Type (Polymer Gaskets, Metal Gaskets, Composite Gaskets, and Conductive Gaskets), by End-User Type (OE and Aftermarket), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2019-2024.

About Stratview Research

Stratview Research is a global market intelligence firm providing wide range of services including syndicated market reports, custom research and sourcing intelligence across industries, such as Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Mass Transportation, Consumer Goods, Construction & Equipment, Electronics and Semiconductors, Energy & Utility, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Oil & Gas.

We have a strong team of industry veterans and analysts with an extensive experience in executing custom research projects for mid-sized to Fortune 500 companies, in the areas of Market Assessment, Opportunity Screening, Competitive Intelligence, Due Diligence, Target Screening, Market Entry Strategy, Go to Market Strategy, and Voice of Customer studies.

Stratview Research is a trusted brand globally, providing high quality research and strategic insights that help companies worldwide in effective decision making.

For enquiries,

Contact:

Stratview Research

E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com

Direct: +1-313-307-4176





SOURCE Stratview Research