Aircraft Seating Market to record USD 13.07 Bn growth | Driven by growing demand for commercial aircraft | Technavio

Vendor Landscape

The global aircraft seating market is fragmented and competitive. Vendors in the market are focused on the adoption of new technologies and planning their investments as per changing market trends in order to benefit from emerging opportunities and thrive in the long run. Technavio identifies ACRO Aircraft Seating Ltd., Adient Plc, Airbus SE, Causeway Aero, Aviointeriors Spa, Collins Aerospace, EnCore Corporate Inc., Expliseat SAS, Geven Spa, JAMCO Corp., John Swire and Sons Ltd., Martin-Baker Aircraft Co. Ltd, Mirus Aircraft Seating Ltd., RECARO Holding GmbH, Thales Group, Thompson Aero Seating Ltd., TSI Seats Inc., ZIM AIRCRAFT SEATING GmbH, Safran SA, and Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. as some of the major market participants.

Although the growing demand for commercial aircraft, the need for cabin retrofitting to enhance passenger comfort, and growing investments in military aircraft will offer immense growth opportunities, the impact of COVID-19 on the aviation industry, supply chain complexities, and issues pertaining to seat design and layout will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Aircraft Seating Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global aircraft seating market is segmented as below:

Aircraft Type

Commercial Aircraft



Military Aircraft

The commercial aircraft segment will have the largest share of the market. The increasing number of air travelers is encouraging airline operators to add more aircraft to their fleet. This is creating high growth opportunities for cabin interior designers and MRO providers that have been collaborating with airlines to design and integrate newer seat variants in their fleet. The market growth in the commercial aircraft segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

About 33% of the overall market growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. The increase in cabin retrofitting activities by airline operators is driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the increase in air travel activities in the region is contributing to the growth of the aircraft seating market in Europe.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our aircraft seating market report covers the following areas:

Aircraft Seating Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the aircraft seating market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the aircraft seating market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Aircraft Seating Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist aircraft seating market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the aircraft seating market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the aircraft seating market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aircraft seating market vendors

Aircraft Seating Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 18.74% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 13.07 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 23.51 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, France, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ACRO Aircraft Seating Ltd., Adient Plc, Airbus SE, Causeway Aero, Aviointeriors Spa, Collins Aerospace, EnCore Corporate Inc., Expliseat SAS, Geven Spa, JAMCO Corp., John Swire and Sons Ltd., Martin-Baker Aircraft Co. Ltd, Mirus Aircraft Seating Ltd., RECARO Holding GmbH, Thales Group, Thompson Aero Seating Ltd., TSI Seats Inc., ZIM AIRCRAFT SEATING GmbH, Safran SA, and Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Aircraft Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Aircraft Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Aircraft Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Aircraft Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Aircraft Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Aircraft Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Aircraft Type

5.3 Commercial aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Commercial aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Commercial aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Commercial aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Commercial aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Military aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Military aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Military aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Military aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Military aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Aircraft Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Aircraft Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ACRO Aircraft Seating Ltd.

Exhibit 89: ACRO Aircraft Seating Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 90: ACRO Aircraft Seating Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: ACRO Aircraft Seating Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Airbus SE

Exhibit 92: Airbus SE - Overview



Exhibit 93: Airbus SE - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Airbus SE - Key news



Exhibit 95: Airbus SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Airbus SE - Segment focus

10.5 Aviointeriors Spa

Exhibit 97: Aviointeriors Spa - Overview



Exhibit 98: Aviointeriors Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Aviointeriors Spa - Key offerings

10.6 Collins Aerospace

Exhibit 100: Collins Aerospace - Overview



Exhibit 101: Collins Aerospace - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Collins Aerospace - Key news



Exhibit 103: Collins Aerospace - Key offerings

10.7 Geven Spa

Exhibit 104: Geven Spa - Overview



Exhibit 105: Geven Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Geven Spa - Key news



Exhibit 107: Geven Spa - Key offerings

10.8 JAMCO Corp.

Exhibit 108: JAMCO Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 109: JAMCO Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: JAMCO Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: JAMCO Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 John Swire and Sons Ltd.

and Sons Ltd. Exhibit 112: John Swire and Sons Ltd. - Overview

and Sons Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 113: John Swire and Sons Ltd. - Business segments

and Sons Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 114: John Swire and Sons Ltd. - Key offerings

and Sons Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 115: John Swire and Sons Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Safran SA

Exhibit 116: Safran SA - Overview



Exhibit 117: Safran SA - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Safran SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Safran SA - Segment focus

10.11 Thompson Aero Seating Ltd.

Exhibit 120: Thompson Aero Seating Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Thompson Aero Seating Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Thompson Aero Seating Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 ZIM AIRCRAFT SEATING GmbH

Exhibit 123: ZIM AIRCRAFT SEATING GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 124: ZIM AIRCRAFT SEATING GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: ZIM AIRCRAFT SEATING GmbH - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 126: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 127: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 128: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 129: Research methodology



Exhibit 130: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 131: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 132: List of abbreviations

