Aircraft Seating Market worth $14.01 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the aircraft seating market is expected to reach USD 14.01 billion by 2031, from USD 10.10 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 6.8%.

Browse 350 market data Tables and 90 Figures spread through 460 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Aircraft Seating Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Aircraft Seating Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2031

2020–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 10.10 billion

USD 10.10 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 14.01 billion

USD 14.01 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 6.8%

Aircraft Seating Market Trends & Insights:

The aircraft seating market is being driven by a mix of long-term factors. Air passenger traffic continues to rise year after year, and airlines are increasingly focused on improving passenger comfort. As a result, many airlines are upgrading their cabin interiors and seating more regularly. At the same time, both airlines and aircraft manufacturers are focusing more on lighter seats and smarter cabin layouts. These changes help improve overall performance and keep costs under control.

By Aircraft, Regional transport aircraft are expected to record the highest CAGR of 10.0% from 2026 to 2031.

By Material, Cushion materials are expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

By Seat Type, Passenger seats segment will grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

By region, North America held the largest market share of 48.0% in 2025.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=906

Demand for better passenger comfort is rising across airlines. Many travelers now seek a more premium in-flight experience, so airlines are moving toward advanced seating options. At the same time, cabin upgrade programs are growing, which is supporting the market. Airlines are also focusing on reducing the weight inside the aircraft. They are choosing seat designs that save space while still offering good comfort. This helps improve fuel efficiency and makes the cabin layout more effective.

Cushion materials surpassed other segments in 2025.

Cushion materials hold the largest share because cushioning is critical to passenger comfort during flights. Airlines are paying more attention to seating quality, especially on long-haul routes, so demand for better cushioning is rising. Additionally, seats are frequently replaced and upgraded, which keeps demand for these materials steady. New lightweight, more durable cushion materials are being used across different aircraft types. Strict safety and fire-resistance rules also prompt manufacturers to use higher-quality materials.

OEM held the leading position in the end user segment in 2025.

OEM holds the largest share, largely because major manufacturers regularly produce and deliver new aircraft. Airlines are expanding their fleets to meet rising passenger demand, so more seating systems are being installed during manufacturing. OEM-fitted seats are usually preferred because they offer better integration, proper certification, and consistent design. Long-term supply agreements between seat makers and aircraft OEMs also keep demand steady in this segment.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=906

North America dominated the aircraft seating market in 2025.

North America is the largest aircraft seating industry for aircraft seating solutions, primarily because major aircraft manufacturers and airline operators are well represented in the region. High air passenger traffic and frequent fleet modernization are driving demand for advanced seating. Airlines are also spending more on premium cabin upgrades and retrofitting, which is helping the market grow. Moreover, early adoption of new technologies and robust aftermarket services is strengthening the aircraft seating market in this region.

Key market players in aircraft seating companies include RTX (US), SAFRAN (France), RECARO Aircraft Seating GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), STELIA Aerospace (France), and ZIM Aircraft Seating GmbH (Germany).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=906

Browse Adjacent Market: Aerospace and Defence Market Research Reports &Consulting

See More Latest Aerospace and Defence Reports:

Electric Boats Market by Boat Type (Cruising, Speedboat, Fishing, Passenger, Workboat, Patrol, and Combat), Power Source (Battery, Solar, and Hybrid), Boat Power (<5, 5–30, and >30 kW), Hull Type, Mode of Operation, Boat Size, and Region - Global Forecast to 2031

Satellite Propellant Tanks Market by Capacity (<5, 5-50, 51-100, 101-250, 251-500, 501-1000, >1000 L), Propellant (Chemical, Electric, Cold-Gas), Architecture (Positive-Expulsion, PMD, HPV), Material, Mass, Orbit, and Region - Global Forecast to 2032

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets™ SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/commercial-aviation-aircraft-seating-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/aircraft-seating.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/5909825/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets