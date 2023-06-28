Aircraft Sensors Industry research Report 2023: Increasing New Orders for Commercial Aircrafts, Military Jets and UAVs Are Taking the Market to New Heights - Forecasts to 2033

28 Jun, 2023, 06:15 ET
Aircraft sensors Market will surpass US$2,718.0 million in 2023
Factors Such Increasing New Orders for Commercial Aircrafts, Military Jets and UAVs Are Driving the Market Growth
The increasing number of new orders placed from across the world coupled ageing aircrafts that require refurbishment and replacement of parts is expected to boost the demand for aircrafts sensors.
Airbus foresees the demand for 39,000 new passenger & freighter aircraft by 2040 on account of accelerated retirement of older air aircrafts, growing demand for air travel, development of airspaces and fleet from emerging countries. According to Boeing, Middle East airlines will require 2,980 new aircraft valued at US$765bn to serve passengers and trade.
More than two-thirds of these deliveries will enable growth, while one-third will replace older aircraft with more fuel-efficient models. The Asia-Pacific region will need over 17,600 new aircraft by 2040. According to Airbus, cargo traffic in Asia-Pacific will also increase at 3.6% per annum, well above the global 3.1% average.
System Prone to Cyber Attacks
As the aviation industry is quickly transitioning from conventional aircraft systems to Aviation Cyber-Physical Systems (ACPS) based aircraft their vulnerability to cyber-attacks is growing. The wireless- and resource-constrained nature of sensors and their deployment in harsh or unattended environments increases their susceptibility to several security threats.
Sensor-based platforms and applications are vulnerable to cyberattacks, exposing valuable assets to sensor network-based cyber threats. Owing to this the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in July 2019 issued an alert warning small aircraft owners to be vigilant against a vulnerability that could provide attackers an opportunity to easily hack the plane's controller area network (CAN) bus and take control of key navigation systems.
Modern aircraft make use of a network of electronics to translate signals from various sensors placing the data onto a network that is displayed to the pilot after proper interpretation. The vulnerability was discovered by a cybersecurity researcher at Rapid 7, a cyber security company who demonstrated that a hacker with physical access to the wing of a small aircraft wiring could attach a device to the plane's avionics CAN bus to communicate false data to the pilot.
Further, in August 2019, the U.S. Air Force and the Defense Digital Service (DDS) contracted an ethical hacker group, which infiltrated the F-15 Eagle fighter jet's trusted aircraft information download station (TADS).
Market Dynamics
Market Driving Factors
- Growing Tourism Industry Expected to Boost the Market for Aircraft Sensors
- Increasing Defence Spending on Military Aircraft
Market Restraining Factors
- Weather Conditions can Limit Optical Sensor Effectiveness
Market Opportunities
- Advancement of Aircraft Sensors to Optimise Aircraft Performance
- Growing Environmental Concerns
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
PEST Analysis
Leading companies and the potential for market growth
- Ametek Inc.
- Curtiss-Wright Corporation
- Eaton Corporation plc
- General Atomics
- General Electric Company
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Hydra-Electric Company
- L3 Harris Technologies, Inc.
- Meggitt PLC
- Safran SA
- TE Connectivity Ltd.
- Thales Group
- The Raytheon Company
- United Electric Controls (UE)
- Woodward, Inc.
Segments Covered in the Report
Sensor Type Outlook
- Pressure Sensors
- Flow sensors
- Temperature sensors
- Position sensors
- Force Sensors
- Speed Sensors
- Level Sensors
- Optical Sensors
- Motion Sensors
- Smoke Detection Sensors
- Others
Aircraft Type
- Fixed Wing
- Rotary Wing
- UAVs
Application
- Cabin, Gallery, and Cargo
- Cockpit Controls
- Flight Controls and Actuation
- Engine, Turbine, and APU
- Landing Gear and Brakes
End-use
- OEM
- Aftermarket
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America Latin America
MEA
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
