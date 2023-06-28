Aircraft Sensors Industry research Report 2023: Increasing New Orders for Commercial Aircrafts, Military Jets and UAVs Are Taking the Market to New Heights - Forecasts to 2033

DUBLIN, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Sensors Market Report 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Aircraft sensors Market will surpass US$2,718.0 million in 2023



Factors Such Increasing New Orders for Commercial Aircrafts, Military Jets and UAVs Are Driving the Market Growth



The increasing number of new orders placed from across the world coupled ageing aircrafts that require refurbishment and replacement of parts is expected to boost the demand for aircrafts sensors.

Airbus foresees the demand for 39,000 new passenger & freighter aircraft by 2040 on account of accelerated retirement of older air aircrafts, growing demand for air travel, development of airspaces and fleet from emerging countries. According to Boeing, Middle East airlines will require 2,980 new aircraft valued at US$765bn to serve passengers and trade.

More than two-thirds of these deliveries will enable growth, while one-third will replace older aircraft with more fuel-efficient models. The Asia-Pacific region will need over 17,600 new aircraft by 2040. According to Airbus, cargo traffic in Asia-Pacific will also increase at 3.6% per annum, well above the global 3.1% average.



System Prone to Cyber Attacks



As the aviation industry is quickly transitioning from conventional aircraft systems to Aviation Cyber-Physical Systems (ACPS) based aircraft their vulnerability to cyber-attacks is growing. The wireless- and resource-constrained nature of sensors and their deployment in harsh or unattended environments increases their susceptibility to several security threats.

Sensor-based platforms and applications are vulnerable to cyberattacks, exposing valuable assets to sensor network-based cyber threats. Owing to this the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in July 2019 issued an alert warning small aircraft owners to be vigilant against a vulnerability that could provide attackers an opportunity to easily hack the plane's controller area network (CAN) bus and take control of key navigation systems.

Modern aircraft make use of a network of electronics to translate signals from various sensors placing the data onto a network that is displayed to the pilot after proper interpretation. The vulnerability was discovered by a cybersecurity researcher at Rapid 7, a cyber security company who demonstrated that a hacker with physical access to the wing of a small aircraft wiring could attach a device to the plane's avionics CAN bus to communicate false data to the pilot.

Further, in August 2019, the U.S. Air Force and the Defense Digital Service (DDS) contracted an ethical hacker group, which infiltrated the F-15 Eagle fighter jet's trusted aircraft information download station (TADS).



What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?

How is the aircraft sensors market evolving?

What is driving and restraining the aircraft sensors market?

How will each aircraft sensors submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2033?

How will the market shares for each aircraft sensors submarket develop from 2023 to 2033?

What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2023 to 2033?

Will leading aircraft sensors markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2033 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2033?

Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

What are the aircraft sensors projects for these leading companies?

How will the industry evolve during the period between 2023 and 2033? What are the implications of aircraft sensors projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the aircraft sensors market?

Where is the aircraft sensors market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?

What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?

Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

Growing Tourism Industry Expected to Boost the Market for Aircraft Sensors

Increasing Defence Spending on Military Aircraft

Market Restraining Factors

System Prone to Cyber Attacks

Weather Conditions can Limit Optical Sensor Effectiveness

Market Opportunities

Advancement of Aircraft Sensors to Optimise Aircraft Performance

Growing Environmental Concerns

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PEST Analysis



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

Ametek Inc.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Eaton Corporation plc

General Atomics

General Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Hydra-Electric Company

L3 Harris Technologies, Inc.

Meggitt PLC

Safran SA

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Thales Group

The Raytheon Company

United Electric Controls (UE)

Woodward, Inc.

Segments Covered in the Report

Sensor Type Outlook

Pressure Sensors

Flow sensors

Temperature sensors

Position sensors

Force Sensors

Speed Sensors

Level Sensors

Optical Sensors

Motion Sensors

Smoke Detection Sensors

Others

Aircraft Type

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

UAVs

Application

Cabin, Gallery, and Cargo

Cockpit Controls

Flight Controls and Actuation

Engine, Turbine, and APU

Landing Gear and Brakes

End-use

OEM

Aftermarket

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Singapore

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America Latin America

MEA

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aj8wct

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets