Aircraft Soft Goods Market is Projected to Reach $782.7 Million in 2023, Nylon Will Continue to Remain the Dominant Material of Choice During the Forecast Period, Says a New Report Published by Stratview Research

This market report, from Stratview Research, studies the aircraft soft goods market over the trend period of 2012 to 2017 and forecast period of 2018 to 2023. The research report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

Aircraft Soft Goods Market: Highlights

Soft goods deliver aesthetic value to aircraft interiors and assist airlines to enhance the level of comfort and feel to passengers along with improved noise absorption and damping of aircraft vibration. In the last few decades, significant investment from the airline industry towards the improvement and maintenance of soft goods, has been witnessed for aesthetically pleasing, compact, and innovative aircraft interiors.

All the major tier players are working closely with aircraft OEMs to develop advanced lightweight interior systems that offer excellent aesthetics and aid carriers to improve overall customers' experience. Nylon fabric is the perennial choice in fabricating soft good products, as the material not only offers the advantage of being lightweight but also improves the overall cabin aesthetics.

The global aircraft soft goods market is projected to grow at a healthy rate over the next five years to reach US$ 782.7 million in 2023. Organic growth of the aircraft industry is the major driver of the sustainable demand for lightweight material in the aircraft industry. Cabin upgrade and safety are the other major factors boosting the demand for soft goods.

The research's findings suggest that commercial aircraft is likely to remain the growth engine of the market during the forecast period. Increasing production rates of key programs, such as B737, A320 family, B787, and A350XWB; market entry of new players, such as COMAC and Irkut; an introduction of variants of existing best-selling aircraft programs, such as B737 max, A320neo, and B777x; and an increasing demand for cabin retrofit of the large aircraft fleet are likely to offer a sustainable growth platform for soft goods in this segment in the coming years.

Based on the product type, seat is likely to remain the most dominant segment of the global aircraft soft goods market over the next five years, driven by high demand for seats for OE as well as retrofit in the commercial aircraft segment coupled with an increasing demand for comfortable, aesthetically excellent, and lightweight seat and armrest covers. Whereas, carpet, another considerable segment, is likely to witness the highest growth during the same period, driven by a large surface area of aircraft flooring.

Nylon yarn is the most widely used material in the market and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. It is considered an ideal material for producing carpets, seat covers, and curtains for aircraft interiors. Wool/nylon blend fabric, natural leather, synthetic leather, and polyester fabric are the other major materials used in the manufacturing of soft goods for the aircraft industry. They also offer sizeable growth opportunities in the coming years.

As per the study, North America is projected to remain the largest market during the forecast period, driven by both OE as well as aftermarket segments. The USA is the growth engine of the region's market and has presence of almost all the major aircraft OEMs including Boeing, Airbus, Cessna, and Gulfstream. Rising commercial aircraft fleet size in the region is likely to further boost the overall demand for soft goods in the aircraft industry in the foreseeable future. Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth during the same period, driven by a host of factors including increasing demand for commercial aircraft to support rising passenger traffic, opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus in China, upcoming indigenous commercial and regional aircraft (COMAC C919 and Mitsubishi MRJ), and rising aircraft fleet size.

Key soft goods manufacturing companies are Anker, Botany Weaving Mill Ltd., Desso Group, E-Leather Ltd., Haeco, Lantal Textile AG, Mohawk Group, and Tapis Corporation. Regional expansion, formation of long-term contracts, and development of innovative soft goods are some of the major strategies adopted by the key players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors

This report studies the soft goods market in the global aircraft industry and has segmented the market in five ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. The following are the five ways in which the market is segmented:

