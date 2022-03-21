Aircraft Switches Market - 2022-2026 | Modernization and Upgrade of Commercial Aircraft Cabin Designs to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

The renovation and improvement of commercial aircraft cabin designs are one of the primary reasons driving the global aircraft switches market growth. The emergence of low-cost airlines transformed the dynamics of the global air transport sector, according to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), with low-cost carriers (LCCs) transporting an expected 2 billion passengers in 2021.

Furthermore, various airline companies offer advanced features in their cabin interiors, such as in-flight entertainment, Internet connectivity, reconfigurable seats, and mood lighting in premium economy class, which is comparable to business class, resulting in a demand for more new switches for functions such as controlling lights. As a result, such factors are likely to aid market expansion throughout the forecast period.

Market Challenges

The delay in aircraft delivery is one of the major obstacles to the worldwide airplane switches market's growth. Any delays in aircraft delivery can have a negative impact on future procurement and contracts, potentially resulting in significant losses for aircraft switch makers. Commercial airline operators and other Boeing customers have started rejecting deliveries or renegotiating corporate concessions as a result of this. As a result, such constraints will limit the market's expansion throughout the forecast period.

The aircraft switches market report is segmented by End-user (OEM and Aftermarket) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). Europe will be the leading region with 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US, Canada, China, France, and Germany is the key market for aircraft switches in Europe. In Europe, France and Germany are the most important marketplaces for Aeroplan swaps. The market in this area will increase at a quicker rate than the markets in North America and MEA.

Another prospective market for aircraft swaps is North America. Over the projected period, the booming aviation industries in countries such as the United States and Canada would aid the expansion of the aircraft switches market in North America.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

AMETEK Inc.



Barantec Inc.



C and K COMPONENTS LLC



Curtiss Wright Corp.



Eaton Corp. Plc



General Electric Co.



Honeywell International Inc.



Hydra Electric Co.



ITT Inc.



Parker Hannifin Corp.



Raytheon Technologies Corp.



Safran SA



TE Connectivity Ltd.



TransDigm Group Inc.

Aircraft Switches Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist aircraft switches market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the aircraft switches market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the aircraft switches market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aircraft switches market vendors

Aircraft Switches Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.47% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 392.09 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.38 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AMETEK Inc., Barantec Inc. , C and K COMPONENTS LLC, Curtiss Wright Corp., Eaton Corp. Plc, General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Hydra Electric Co., ITT Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Safran SA, TE Connectivity Ltd., and TransDigm Group Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 OEM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on OEM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on OEM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on OEM - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on OEM - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Aftermarket - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Aftermarket - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AMETEK Inc.

Exhibit 89: AMETEK Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: AMETEK Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: AMETEK Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: AMETEK Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Curtiss Wright Corp.

Exhibit 93: Curtiss Wright Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Curtiss Wright Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Curtiss Wright Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Curtiss Wright Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 Eaton Corp. Plc

Exhibit 97: Eaton Corp. Plc - Overview



Exhibit 98: Eaton Corp. Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key news



Exhibit 100: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Eaton Corp. Plc - Segment focus

10.6 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 102: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 105: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 ITT Inc.

Exhibit 107: ITT Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 108: ITT Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: ITT Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: ITT Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Parker Hannifin Corp.

Exhibit 111: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 114: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Exhibit 116: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 119: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Safran SA

Exhibit 121: Safran SA - Overview



Exhibit 122: Safran SA - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Safran SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Safran SA - Segment focus

10.11 TE Connectivity Ltd.

Exhibit 125: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 TransDigm Group Inc.

Exhibit 129: TransDigm Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: TransDigm Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: TransDigm Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: TransDigm Group Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

