Aircraft Switches Market Worth $2.6 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Aircraft Switches Market by End-User (OEM, Aftermarket), Application (Cockpit, Cabin, Engine & APU, Aircraft Systems, Avionics), Type (Manual, Automatic), Platform (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Aircraft Switches Market is projected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2019 to USD 2.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for in-flight entertainment & connectivity (IFEC) is expected to be a significant factor in driving the market.

Ask for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=64045683

The automatic type segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The automatic switches type segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR due to its widespread use in an aircraft's electrical system and acts as a bridge as they take small electric currents from components such as sensors to drive bigger systems.

Automatic switches contain sensors or elements that activate them through a machine motion or a physical process. They do not require human interference to be operated. They are calibrated to act automatically based on the feedback they receive. These include limit, pressure, temperature, flow, network, and relay switches.

The rotary wing segment in the platform segment is projected to grow at the highest growth rate.

The rotary wing segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Rotary wing platform includes aircraft such as helicopters that use their rotating blades to generate lift. These aircraft are used for military combat and transport purposes, as well as civilian and commercial transportation. The switches used are less than fixed wing due to the absence of a conventional cabin. The switches used are to control the avionics, lights, and battery, among other components.

North America is expected to lead the market for aircraft switches during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the aircraft switches market in 2019. The demand for commercial aircrafts is continually increasing, due to which aircraft manufacturers are expanding their product line, thereby creating a significant demand for aerospace switches. Thus, increasing aircraft orders and supplies is a significant advantage for commercial aerospace switches market in the current scenario. Moreover, the trend of upgrading the existing/older aircraft is rapidly flourishing in the current commercial aircraft industry.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Aircraft Switches Market"

134 – Tables

46 – Figures

161 – Pages

Request Sample pages of the Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=64045683

Some of the major vendors in the aircraft switches market include Honeywell (US), Esterline Technologies (US), Curtiss-Wright (US), and UTC (Collins Aerospace) (US).

Please Explore Relevant Reports:

Aircraft Sensors Market by Connectivity, Platform (UAV, Fixed, Rotary), Sensor (Pressure, Temperature, Speed, Proximity, Gyro) Application (Engine, Door, Environmental Control), End Use (OEM, Aftermarket), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

Aircraft Engines Market by Type (Turboprop, Turbofan, Turboshaft, Piston Engine), Application (Military Aviation, Commercial Aviation, General Aviation), Platform (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/aircraft-switches-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets