Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Commonality of Aborted or Rejected Takeoffs (RTOs) Strengthens the Business Case for Thrust Reversers

Global Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Commercial Aircraft, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.6% CAGR and reach US$916.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Business Jets segment is readjusted to a revised 2.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $375.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4% CAGR



The Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$375.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$316.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 2.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$207.5 Million by the year 2030.



Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Product Overview

What are Thrust Reversers?

Thrust Reverser Actuation System: A Definition

Types of Thrust Reversers

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Robust Outlook for Commercial Aviation Provides the Cornerstone for Growth in the Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems Market

Healthy Growth in Commercial Airline Revenues to Catalyze Opportunities Across the Aircraft Supply Chain: Global Commercial Airline Revenue (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2022

Robust Growth in Passenger & Cargo Traffic Bodes Well for Retrofits, Refurbishments and Sales of Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems: Global Passenger & Cargo Traffic (In Trillions of Available Seat Kilometers & Revenue Passenger Kilometers and Millions of Available Tonne Kilometers & Freight Tonne Kilometers) for the Years 2016 through 2020

Stringent Safety Regulations Drive the Importance of Redundant Aircraft Systems Including Thrust Reversers as an Added Margin of Safety

Increasing Commonality of Aborted or Rejected Takeoffs (RTOs) Strengthens the Business Case for Thrust Reversers

High Risk of Accidents Especially Related to Runway Safety Including Runway Overrun Amplifies the Importance & Indispensability of Reverse Thrusters: Global Number of Accidents & Fatalities and Risk Distribution of Runway Safety, Controlled Flight Into Terrain (CFIT) & Loss of Control on Scheduled Commercial Flights for the Years 2014 through 2018

Technology Innovations Remain Key to Future Growth

Growing Base of Aircraft Fleet & the Ensuing MRO of Safety Equipment to Spur Frequency of Replacements & Upgrades

Expanding Global Fleet Size to Benefit Opportunities for Replacements & Upgrades of Safety Equipment in the MRO Market: Global Aircraft Fleet Size (In Units) by Geographic Region for the Years 2017, 2019, 2024, 2029 and 2037

