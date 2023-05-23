Aircraft Transparencies Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2028 at a 7.3% CAGR

DUBLIN, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Transparencies Market Application, by Aircraft Type (Military Aviation, Commercial Aviation, Business), End-Use (Oem, and Aftermarket), Material (Glass, Acrylic, and Polycarbonate), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for aircraft transparencies market is estimated to be USD 1.6 billion in 2023 and expected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2028.

The growth of this market can be attributed to the airlines striving to modernize their fleets to improve fuel efficiency, reduce maintenance costs, and enhance passenger comfort. This trend involves retiring older aircraft and replacing them with newer, more technologically advanced models. As new aircraft are introduced, the demand for aircraft transparencies increases.

The aftermarket segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end-use, the aftermarket segment of the aircraft transparencies market is projected to hold the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Aftermarket segment in the aircraft transparencies market is expected to experience significant growth due to the aging aircraft fleet, retrofitting activities, regulatory compliance, cost-effectiveness, technological advancements, and the competitive market landscape.

The commercial aviation segment is projected to dominate the aircraft transparencies market by frequency

Based on aircraft type, the commercial aviation segment is projected to dominate the market share during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the increasing air passenger traffic, fleet modernization and expansion efforts by airlines, and the demand for enhanced passenger experience. The commercial aviation segment includes major airlines operating both domestic and international flights, and their need for new aircraft and transparency replacements drives the market. Additionally, the commercial aviation segment's focus on fuel efficiency, regulatory compliance, and technological advancements further contributes to its significant market share in the aircraft transparencies market.

North America is expected to account for the largest market share in 2023

The aircraft transparencies market industry has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America accounted for the largest market share in 2023. The largest market for aircraft transparencies in North America is typically the United States. The United States has a significant presence in the aviation industry, with numerous major aircraft manufacturers, suppliers, and operators based in the country. This robust aviation sector drives the demand for aircraft transparencies in the North American market. The United States has a strong aerospace industry, with leading companies like Boeing and Lockheed Martin based in the country. These companies manufacture a large number of commercial and military aircraft, which require aircraft transparencies for windshields, windows, and canopies. The demand from these manufacturers drives the market for aircraft transparencies in the United States

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Aircraft Transparencies Market, by Material

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Glass

7.3 Acrylic

7.4 Polycarbonate

8 Aircraft Transparencies Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Windows

8.3 Windshields

8.4 Canopies

8.5 Landing Lights & Wingtip Lenses

8.6 Chin Bubbles

8.7 Cabin Interiors (Separators)

8.8 Skylights

9 Aircraft Transparencies Market, by Aircraft Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Commercial Aviation

9.2.1 Narrow-Body Aircraft (NBA)

9.2.1 Wide-Body Aircraft (Wba)

9.2.1 Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA)

9.2.1 Commercial Helicopters

9.2 Business & General Aviation

9.3.1 Business Jets

9.3.2 Light Aircraft

9.3 Military Aviation

9.3.1 Fighter Aircraft

9.3.2 Transport Aircraft

9.3.3 Special Mission Aircraft

9.3.4 Trainer Aircraft

9.3.5 Military Helicopters

9.4 Advanced Air Mobility

9.5.1 Air Taxis

9.5.2 Air Shuttles & Air Metro

9.5.3 Personal Aerial Vehicles

9.5.4 Air Ambulances & Medical Emergency Vehicles

10 Aircraft Transparencies Market, by End Use

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

10.3 Aftermarket

11 Regional Analysis

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

Aeropair Ltd.

Aviationglass & Technology B.V.

Bell Textron Inc.

Cee Bailey's Aircraft Plastics

Aircraft Plastics Control Logistics Inc.

Dart Aerospace

Desser Aerospace

General Electric Company

Gentex Corporation

Gkn Aerospace

Lee Aerospace

Llamas Plastics Inc.

Lp Aero Plastics Inc.

Magnetic Mro As

Mecaplex Ltd.

Pacific Aero Tech, LLC

Plexiweiss GmbH

Ppg Industries, Inc.

Saint-Gobain

Soundair Aviation

Spartech

Tech-Tool Plastics, Inc.

The Nordam Group LLC

The Wag Aero Group

