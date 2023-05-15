Aircraft Transparencies Market worth $2.3 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for aircraft transparencies market is estimated to be USD 1.6 billion in 2023 and expected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The global driver of the aircraft transparencies market is fueled by increasing air passenger traffic and the demand for new aircraft worldwide. Advancements in materials and technology, including lightweight polymers and improved optical properties, play a significant role in driving market growth. Additionally, the emphasis on safety regulations, regulatory compliance, and the pursuit of fuel efficiency and sustainability further propel the demand for aircraft transparencies on a global scale.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=241023638

Browse in-depth TOC on "Aircraft Transparencies Market"



120 – Tables

70 – Figures

240 – Pages

Aircraft Transparencies Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $1.6 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $2.3 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% Market Size Available for 2019–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By End Use, Application, Material, Aircraft Type and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East Rest of the World Key Market Challenge Legal and regulatory barriers Key Market Opportunities Emergence of advanced air mobility Key Market Drivers Modernization and technological advancements in aerospace industry

The aftermarket segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end-use, the aftermarket segment of the aircraft transparencies industry is projected to hold the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Aftermarket segment in the aircraft transparencies market is expected to experience significant growth due to aging aircraft age, their components, including transparencies, require maintenance, repair, or replacement. Many older aircraft are still in service and will need aftermarket transparencies to address wear and tear, delamination, scratches, or other damage over time. The need to maintain and extend the lifespan of these aircraft drives the demand for aftermarket transparencies.

The commercial aviation segment is projected to dominate the aircraft transparencies market by frequency.

Based on aircraft type, the commercial aviation segment is projected to dominate the market share during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the factors such as increasing air passenger traffic, fleet modernization efforts, and the demand for enhanced passenger experience. The commercial aviation sector's focus on fuel efficiency, regulatory compliance, and technological advancements contributes to its strong growth prospects in the aircraft transparencies market.

The windows segment of the aircraft transparencies market by application is projected to dominate the market.

The aircraft transparencies marketed based on the application is segmented into windows, windshields, canopies, landing lights & wingtip lenses, chin bubbles, cabin interiors, and skylights. The windows segment is projected to experience a higher growth rate in the aircraft transparencies market. This can be attributed to factors such as the emphasis on passenger experience and comfort, technological advancements in window technologies, retrofitting activities, and the expansion of the business jet market. The increasing demand for larger windows, improved optical clarity, and enhanced safety features contribute to the strong growth prospects of the window segment in the aircraft transparencies market.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=241023638

North America is expected to account for the largest share in 2023.

The aircraft transparencies market industry has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The North America region to account for the largest market share. This can be attributed to the strong presence of the aerospace industry, extensive airline network, and increasing demand for new aircraft in the region. The emphasis on technological advancements, regulatory compliance, and retrofitting activities further contribute to the growth prospects of the aircraft transparencies market in North America.

Major players operating in the aircraft transparencies companies are PPG Industries, Inc. (US), GKN Aerospace (UK), Saint-Gobain (France), General Electric Company (US), and Gentex Corporation (US) among others are some of the market players.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=241023638

Browse Adjacent Market: Aerospace and Defence Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Aircraft Hydraulic Systems Market by Type (Closed-center, Open-center), End user (Line-fit, Retrofit), Platform (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles), Component, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market by Type (Aircraft Seating, Ifec, Aircraft Cabin Lighting, Aircraft Galley, Aircraft Lavatory, Aircraft Windows & Windshields, Aircraft Interior Panels), End User, Aircraft Type, Material, Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market by Light Type (Reading Lights, Ceiling & Wall, Signage, Floor Path Lighting, Lavatory Lights), Aircraft Type (Narrow Body, Wide Body, Very Large Aircraft), End-User (OEM and Aftermarket), & Region (2017-2022)

Aerospace Bearings Market by Type (Ball Bearing, Roller Bearing, Plain Bearing), Material (Metal, Metal Polymer & Engineered Plastic, Fiber Reinforced Plastic, Ceramic), Application, Platform, Sales Channel, Region 2026

Aircraft Pumps Market by Type (Hydraulic pumps, Fuel pumps, Lube and scavenge pumps, Water and waste water pumps, Air conditioning and cooling pumps), Pressure, End Use (OEM, Aftermarket), Technology, Aircraft Type and Region (2021-2026)

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]dmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/aircraft-transparencies-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/aircraft-transparencies.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets