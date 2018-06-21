Aircraft Window Frame Market is Likely to Reach US$ 133.3 Million in 2023, Composite Window Frame is Expected to Depict Higher Growth During the Forecast Period, Says a New Market Report From Stratview Research

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new market research report on Aircraft Window Frame Market by Aircraft Type (Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Very Large Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, and General Aviation), by Platform Type (B737, B737 Max, B777, B777x, B787, A320 Family, A320 neo, A330, A330 neo, A350XWB, A380, Comac C919, E175, C Series, and Others), by Material Type (Metal Window Frames and Composite Window Frames), by Product Type (Cabin Window Frame and Cockpit Windshield Frame), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2018-2023.

This market report, from Stratview Research, studies the aircraft window frame market over the trend period of 2012 to 2017 and forecast period of 2018 to 2023. The research report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

The Global Aircraft Window Frame Market: Highlights

Frames are used in passenger cabin windows and cockpit windshields to provide rigidity to the windows. Metal window frame is the industry standard and is used in most of the aircraft frames. High demand for fuel-efficient aircraft led to the development of composites rich aircraft. Almost every component has undergone several changes in terms of design, material, etc. Window frame is also not untouched by such dynamics. Both the major commercial aircraft OEMs, Boeing and Airbus, have worked with material suppliers and parts fabricators and developed composite window frames for their next-generation aircraft, B787 and A350XWB. Composite window frames offer superior damage tolerance and have almost 50% lower weight compared to the traditional aluminum frames.

As per an indepth study conducted by Stratview Research, the global aircraft window frame market is projected to grow at a healthy rate over the next five years to reach US$ 133.3 million in 2023. Increasing commercial and regional aircraft deliveries to support rising air passenger and freight traffic; increasing production rates of the next-generation aircraft programs, such as B787 and A350XWB; growing trend of larger windows; and high focus on the development of lightweight frames to achieve higher fuel efficiency and carbon emission reduction are the key drivers of the aircraft window frame market.

The research's findings suggest that narrow- and wide-body aircraft are likely to remain the growth engines of the market during the forecast period, propelled by increasing production rates of key programs, such as B737, A320 family, B787, and A350XWB; market entry of new players, such as COMAC and Irkut; introduction of fuel-efficient variants of existing best-selling aircraft programs, such as B737 max, A320neo, and B777x.

Cabin window frame will continue to remain the more dominant segment of the market over the next five years. In recent years, major aircraft manufacturers are squeezing more number of seats in an aircraft in order to generate additional revenue. For instance; Boeing has added two more rows (12 seats) in 737 Max than the B737-700. Also, Boeing announced in 2017 to reconfigure its fleet of Boeing 737-800 Next Generation (NG) aircraft by increasing seating capacity from 177 to 186 seats.

Based on the material type, metal window frame is likely to remain the more dominant material type in the market over the next five years. It has an excellent track record with the availability of good repair technology across regions and industry personnel having excellent knowledge of the materials. Low cost is another key countable factor of metal frame for the aircraft. However, composite window frame is expected to grow with a higher growth during the forecast period as it brings considerable weight savings compared to conventional metal window frames. Also, composite window frames are more durable and offer high strength-to-weight ratio than metal window frame. It is expected that major airframers will choose composite window frame for their upcoming fuel-efficient aircraft.

As per the study, North America is expected to remain the most dominant region in the aerospace window frame market. The region is the manufacturing hub of the aerospace industry with the presence of several small- to large-sized aircraft manufacturers, tier players, distributors, and raw material suppliers. However, Asia-Pacific is likely to depict the highest growth during the same period, driven by China, and Japan. Both countries would remain the growth engines of the region's market for aircraft window frames over the next five years.

Major aircraft window frame manufacturers are GKN Aerospace, LMI Aerospace, The Nordam Group, Inc., Otto Fuchs KG, ACE Advanced Composite Engineering GmbH, PPG Industries Inc., and SIFCO Industries Inc. New product development, collaboration with OEMs, and development of long-term contracts are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors

This report studies the window frame market in the global aircraft industry and has segmented the market in five ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the five ways in which the market is segmented:

Aircraft Window Frame Market, By Aircraft Type

Narrow-Body Aircraft

Wide-Body Aircraft

Very Large Aircraft

Regional Aircraft

General Aviation

Aircraft Window Frame Market, By Platform Type

B737

B747

B777

B787

A320 Family

A330/A340

A350XWB

A380

B737 Max

B777x

A320neo

A330neo

E 175

C Series

Others

Aircraft Window Frame Market, By Material Type

Metal Window Frame

Composite Window Frame

Aircraft Window Frame Market, By Product Type

Cabin Window Frame

Cockpit Windshield Frame

Aircraft Window Frame Market, By Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: France , Germany , the UK, Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Japan , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Country Analysis: Latin America , the Middle East , and Others)

