Aircraft Window Frame Market to Hit $180 Million by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The aircraft window frame market is poised to rise from USD $135 million in 2018 to over USD $180 million by 2025, according to a 2019 Global Market Insights, Inc. report. Rising aircraft production globally, on account of improving air passenger travel along with rising demand for low-cost carriers, are driving the market share over the projected timeframe. The rising focus on airliners to incorporate maximum seats and windows in aircraft for improving operational efficiency are further expanding the business share over the study timeframe.

The commercial aircrafts in the aircraft window frame market are expected to dominate over the projected timeframe. This can be attributed to the increasing air travel owing to improved air network routes and tourism sector.

Aircraft window frame market players are focusing on improving window frame durability and reliability for sustaining its operations across diversified altitudes and terrain conditions without causing any breakage or malfunctioning. Moreover, the composite materials used for manufacturing aircraft window frames contribute significantly towards improving corrosion resistance, lower overall weight and enhance durability significantly.

Advancements in manufacturing technologies for reducing overall costs and time required to produce parts and components are positively influencing the aircraft window frame market share over the projected timeframe. The advent of 3D printing and additive manufacturing technologies are gaining prominence in the industry.

Stringent government regulations mandating the appropriate testing and validation of aircraft window frames prior to commercialization are providing a positive outlook for the industry expansion. Moreover, multiple standards are also implemented by government organizations globally for the continuous monitoring of aircraft window frames to maintain airworthiness.

Commercial aircraft are expected to dominate the aircraft window frame market share over the projected timeframe. This can be attributed to increased air travel, owing to improved air network routes and the tourism sector. Moreover, aircraft manufacturers are launching their advanced new aircraft for supporting the rising air travel demand globally. For instance, in 2016, Boeing introduced its advanced narrow-body aircraft, the 737 Max with a focus on efficiency.

The military segment will account for a considerable share in the aircraft window frame market. This can be attributed to the rising defense budgets across the globe. Moreover, government organizations are focusing on improving their jet fleets for improving their national security and gaining an edge during wars.

Aircraft Window Frame Market Size By Aircraft (Commercial [Narrow body, Wide body], Regional, Business, Helicopter, Military), By Product (Cabin, Cockpit), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Russia, Netherlands, Sweden, China, Japan, India, Korea, Singapore, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, South Africa), Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share and Forecast, 2019-2025

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/aircraft-window-frame-market

Cabin window frames are anticipated to account for a significant share, owing to the rising demand for narrow-body aircraft globally. The lower fares, along with improved air travel routes, are expected to accelerate the segment share over the projected timeframe. Moreover, the rising focus of airliners to incorporate maximum seating capacities in aircraft for improving operational efficiencies is providing a positive outlook for the aircraft window frame market share expansion.

North America is anticipated to dominate the aircraft window frame market share over the projected timeframe. This can be attributed to the presence of multiple aircraft manufacturers across the region, along with suppliers and distributors focusing on manufacturing advanced and lightweight components. Moreover, multiple research projects and programs related to the aviation industry, along with the development of lightweight components, are further gaining prominence across the region.

A few of the major industry participants in the aircraft window frame market include Otto Fuchs KG, ACE Advanced Composite Engineering GmbH, LMI Aerospace, GKN Aerospace, PPG Industries Inc., SIFCO Industries, and The Nordam Group. Long-term agreements and contracts with aircraft manufacturers are a few of the key strategies adopted by participants to increase their market share.

