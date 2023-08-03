Aircraft windshield wiper and washer systems market size to grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2022 to 2027|The growing demand for commercial aircraft drives growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The aircraft windshield wiper and washer systems market size is set to grow by USD 19.49 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 4%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report is segmented by Application, Type, and Geography. The market share growth by the commercial aircraft segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to several factors, which, in turn, are driving the global aircraft windshield wiper and washer systems market. This segment has been experiencing significant growth since 2021, owing to the post-pandemic recovery of the aviation industry, majorly due to the increasing number of air passengers since 2021. Hence, such factors drive segment growth during the forecast period. Read our Sample Report

Aircraft Windshield Wiper and Washer Systems Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

Commercial Aircraft



Military Aircraft



Civil Aircraft

Type

Line Fit



Retrofit

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Aircraft Windshield Wiper and Washer Systems Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the aircraft windshield wiper and washer systems market provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Aerosystems S.r.l., Eaton Corp. Plc, Raytheon Technologies Corp., and Safran SA.

Company Offerings

Aerosystems S.r.l. - The company offers aircraft windshield wiper and washer systems for Aerosystems AC and Helicopters.

The company offers aircraft windshield wiper and washer systems for Aerosystems AC and Helicopters. Eaton Corp. Plc - The company offers aircraft windshield wipers and washer systems such as rotary wiper control switches.

The company offers aircraft windshield wipers and washer systems such as rotary wiper control switches. Raytheon Technologies Corp. - The company offers aircraft windshield wiper and washer systems for Sikorsky, Boeing AH 64 Apache, and Boeing 737.

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Aircraft Windshield Wiper and Washer Systems Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The growing demand for commercial aircraft drives the growth of the aircraft windshield wiper and washer systems market. The sustainment of the year-over-year increase in air traffic requires airline operators to procure new aircraft to address the rising demand and thus, major aircraft OEMs have initiated the revamping of their existing production facilities.

Furthermore, to increases in the production of commercial aircraft, the subsequent increase in the use of aircraft windscreen wipers and washer systems. Hence, during the forecast period, a growing passenger aircraft fleet is set to bring additional applications of windshield wipers and washing systems on board.

Significant Trends

The increasing prevalence of defense aircraft is an emerging aircraft windshield wiper and washer systems market trend. Various countries engage in the purchase of new airplanes, either by means of domestic R&D or technology transfer. Additionally, the augmented role of combat aircraft in a critical situation has led several countries to induct a new fleet of fighter jets in an effort to modernize their aerial defense.

Moreover, aircraft find applications in air-to-air combat and air-to-ground attacks which need air traffic control management. Hence, the growing development of defense aircraft is expected to have a positive impact on the demand for aircraft windshield wipers and washer systems during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

The operational challenges of washer fluids challenge the growth of the aircraft windshield wipers and washer systems market. Furthermore, the airline industry, aviation government agencies, and vendors are collaborating to ensure the development of environmentally friendly washer fluid fluids.

But the deteriorating properties of washer fluids due to the failure to store them correctly affect their application during heavy snowfall. Hence, such challenges are expected to negatively impact the market in focus during the forecast period.

Aircraft Windshield Wiper and Washer Systems Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist aircraft windshield wiper and washer systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the aircraft windshield wiper and washer systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the aircraft windshield wiper and washer systems market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aircraft windshield wiper and washer systems market vendors

Related Reports:

The ultralight aircraft market size is expected to increase to USD 2.61 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.71%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers ultralight aircraft market segmentation by end-user (civil, commercial, and military) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The low-cost operations and maintenance of ultralight aircraft is notably driving the ultralight aircraft market growth.

The fighter aircraft market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2022 and 2027. The fighter aircraft market size is forecast to increase by USD 17,696.67 million. This fighter aircraft market report extensively covers market segmentation by technology (conventional take-off and landing, short take-off and landing, and vertical take-off and landing), type (fixed-wing and rotorcraft), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increasing number of military aircraft is notably driving the market growth.

Aircraft Windshield Wiper And Washer Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 19.49 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.61 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Canada, China, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aerosystems S.r.l., Eaton Corp. Plc, Raytheon Technologies Corp., and Safran SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

