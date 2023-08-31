Aircraft windshield wiper and washer systems market to grow by USD 19.49 million from 2022 to 2027 | The growing demand for commercial aircraft drives growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aircraft windshield wiper and washer systems market size is estimated to grow by USD 19.49 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The growing demand for commercial aircraft drives the growth of the aircraft windshield wiper and washer systems market. The sustainment of the year-over-year increase in air traffic requires airline operators to procure new aircraft to address the rising demand and thus, major aircraft OEMs have initiated the revamping of their existing production facilities. Hence, during the forecast period, a growing passenger aircraft fleet is set to bring additional applications of windshield wipers and washing systems on board. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 40%. For more insights on the historic market data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aircraft Windshield Wiper and Washer Systems Market 2023-2027

Aircraft Windshield Wiper And Washer Systems Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Application (Commercial aircraft, Military aircraft, and Civil aircraft), Type (Line fit and Retrofit), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the commercial aircraft segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to several factors, which, in turn, are driving the global aircraft windshield wiper and washer systems market. This segment has been experiencing significant growth since 2021, owing to the post-pandemic recovery of the aviation industry, majorly due to the increasing number of air passengers since 2021. Hence, such factors drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global aircraft windshield wiper and washer systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global aircraft windshield wiper and washer systems market.

North America is estimated to contribute 40% to the global market growth. The region's robust aviation infrastructure drives the regional market growth. Furthermore, the region is home to technologically advanced aerospace companies that largely cater to the regional demand for aircraft parts, systems, and components. Also, the rapid increase in the global demand for new aircraft also triggered investments in the aircraft manufacturing sector. Hence, such factors drive the regional market growth during the forecast period.

Aircraft Windshield Wiper and Washer Systems Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Significant Trends

The increasing prevalence of defense aircraft is an emerging aircraft windshield wiper and washer systems market trend. Various countries engage in the purchase of new airplanes, either by means of domestic R&D or technology transfer. Additionally, the augmented role of combat aircraft in a critical situation has led several countries to induct a new fleet of fighter jets in an effort to modernize their aerial defense.

Moreover, aircraft find applications in air-to-air combat and air-to-ground attacks which need air traffic control management. Hence, the growing development of defense aircraft is expected to have a positive impact on the demand for aircraft windshield wipers and washer systems during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

The operational challenges of washer fluids challenge the growth of the aircraft windshield wipers and washer systems market. Furthermore, the airline industry, aviation government agencies, and vendors are collaborating to ensure the development of environmentally friendly washer fluid fluids.

However, the deteriorating properties of washer fluids due to the failure to store them correctly affect their application during heavy snowfall. Hence, such challenges are expected to negatively impact the market in focus during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Aircraft Windshield Wiper And Washer Systems Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist aircraft windshield wiper and washer systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the aircraft windshield wiper and washer systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the aircraft windshield wiper and washer systems market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aircraft windshield wiper and washer systems market vendors

Aircraft Windshield Wiper And Washer Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 19.49 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.61 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Canada, China, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aerosystems S.r.l., Eaton Corp. Plc, Raytheon Technologies Corp., and Safran SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

