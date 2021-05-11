Aircuity Offers Exhaust Fan Application for California Title 24 Compliance

NEWTON, Mass., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircuity, the leader in creating healthy and sustainable buildings, today announced it is offering the company's proprietary, industry-first exhaust fan control application in combination with its Lab Efficiency solution to deliver maximum savings and compliance with the requirements of California's 'Title 24' Building Standards Code for energy efficiency in buildings.

Aircuity introduced the exhaust fan control application in 2010, recognizing that this "last mile" in lab airside efficiency was a critical complement to the company's lab ventilation optimization. After studying exhaust fan operating characteristics and consulting with Wind Tunnel modeling experts, Aircuity designed this savings opportunity specifically for building owners seeking to drive energy savings in laboratories.

"Exhaust systems account for up to 20 percent of a lab facility's HVAC cost, yet many labs maintain high exhaust stack velocities that exceed necessary levels," said Dan Diehl, CEO at Aircuity. "After achieving energy savings through a lab demand control ventilation project, Aircuity's exhaust fan application is the final step to ensuring a lab facility meets California's Title 24 requirements and corporate ESG goals while being as efficient and safe as possible."

Aircuity's exhaust fan application works by first sampling the air at the exhaust fan plenum, and then sampling the clean supply air location for differential measurement. Both samples are sent to Aircuity's sensor suite for analysis, and measurement is compared to the containment threshold. Stack velocity is lowered when measured volatile organic compounds (VOCs) are below a defined trigger level, and fan speeds are increased when the limit is exceeded. Analytics are available on equipment performance and environmental parameters.

"Aircuity is the pioneer and inventor of the exhaust fan application, and we have had many successful implementations that are helping to save clients additional money beyond just optimizing ventilation inside their labs," said Diehl. "We know that California serves as a bellwether for other states in terms of energy efficiency legislation and regulation, so our clients are looking to us to help them prepare as other states follow suit with similar regulations for laboratory exhaust. As the leading innovator in this space, Aircuity is best positioned to provide that assistance to labs and other critical buildings."

ABOUT AIRCUITY

Aircuity is the 20-year leader in measuring, managing and communicating indoor air quality (IAQ) through its patented solution. As a result, commercial, institutional and lab building owners can protect occupants, improve employee productivity and wellness, lower operating costs, and verifiably reduce energy use by as much as 60 percent. Headquartered in Newton, MA, Aircuity's solutions have benefited organizations such as Google, Amazon, SUNY, Eli Lilly, Durst Organization, the University of Pennsylvania, and the University of California-Irvine. For additional information on the company and its solutions, please visit: www.aircuity.com.

