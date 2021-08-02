AIRCUVE holds 2FA Security Webinar: Securing Company While Working Remotely

AirCUVE is holding informative webinar series, "Securing company while working remotely", introducing "Power of 2FA authentication in digital transformation". The Webinars start during August and inviting major clients of enterprise, banks, school, Hotel, BPO, government and hospitals. "AirCUVE continues to introduce Easy & Powerful 2FA solution to dynamic services, Bank transactions, Virtual Public Network, VDI, and customer Web portals" said Executive Vice President GS AHN of AirCUVE. He also added, "AirCUVE is focusing on the business in Southeast Asia, Japan, Middle East, Africa and European market as well."

Many companies are prepared for the pandemic work environment. Now, just ID/PW login to network is no longer secured enough and Intelligent 2FA authentication is highly necessary. Therefore many country government order that all public organization and corporates should deploy the 2FA in 2021 for protection of Remote access in pandemic environment. Furthermore, most companies are shifting toward an wireless network environment. Currently office WiFi networks are not so secured enough. AirCUVE provides a consolidated WiFi access authentication platform, "AirFRONT", which is a simple & powerful security management for WiFi.

AirCUVE specializes Network Access Authentication and over 1120 references across the world over 19 years. Clients are banks, Telcos, Airlines, logistics, government, university, hospitals and more. Nowaday in pandemic Working-Remotely environment, strong demand for Easy and Powerful 2FA and intelligent WiFi authentication increase and AirCUVE is leading this authentication industry worldwide.

