AirDNA Report Names Best Places to Invest in Short-Term Rentals in 2025

DENVER, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AirDNA, the leading provider of short-term rental (STR) data and analytics, today released its 2025 Best Places to Invest Report, a data-driven guide spotlighting the top 25 U.S. markets where real STR investment opportunities are most promising.
The report analyzes over 540,000 U.S. properties currently listed for sale, highlighting markets where investors can secure strong returns. Each market was measured using AirDNA's proprietary Best Places to Invest (BPTI) Score, which evaluates key metrics such as demand, revenue growth, investability, and regulations.
"Investing in short-term rentals requires understanding not just market trends but where the strongest opportunities lie, and there are many" said Jamie Lane, SVP of Analytics at AirDNA. "Our 2025 report highlights markets where investment opportunities are grounded in the availability of high-performing properties, which investors can browse and evaluate themselves directly on AirDNA's app, enabling them to move from analysis to action."
AirDNA's Top 10 Markets to Invest in 2025:
Peoria, Illinois
Fairbanks, Alaska
Akron, Ohio
Columbus, Georgia
Crescent City, California
Shreveport, Louisiana
Page, Arizona
Rockford, Illinois
Dayton, Ohio
Frankfort, Kentucky
According to AirDNA's 2025 Outlook Report, both occupancy rates and average daily rates are expected to rise in 2025, building on the stabilized performance seen in 2024. "These increases should help offset the higher cost of property acquisition, making strategic investments more viable" said Rohit Bezewada, CEO at AirDNA. "Turning opportunities into long-term success is about combining accurate data with decisive action, and this report gives investors the tools to do exactly that."
For investors with specific budgets, this year's report also introduces additional segmented rankings for properties with price ranges from $100,000 to $5 million, identifying markets with the best returns within each bracket.
AirDNA is a global authority in short-term rental data, offering comprehensive insights and analytics to empower businesses in the short-term rental industry. AirDNA helps vacation rental hosts, managers, and investors make smarter decisions in any market or economic climate. For every short-term rental question, AirDNA has the answer.
