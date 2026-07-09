AirDroid Parental Control Named 2026 NAPPA Award Winner for Family Digital Safety

Recognition highlights AirDroid's commitment to helping families create balanced digital habits through trusted parental control tools

NEW YORK, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sand Studio's AirDroid Parental Control has been named a 2026 National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA) winner, recognizing the platform for its comprehensive approach to helping families manage children's digital experiences across connected devices.

As children's daily lives become increasingly connected through smartphones, apps, games, and online communities, parents are seeking solutions that provide visibility while supporting independence and responsible technology use.

2026 NAPPA Award Winner

NAPPA has recognized outstanding family products for more than 36 years, with winners selected through evaluations by industry experts, parents, and children. Its awards span categories including apps, games, toys, books, baby gear, and family essentials, with winners selected through year-round product testing.

NAPPA evaluators praised AirDroid Parental Control as "very thorough," highlighting features including GPS tracking, screen time limits, remote camera and screen monitoring, app management, notification monitoring, and usage reports. Together, these tools help parents better understand how children use their devices and create safer, more balanced digital routines.

AirDroid Parental Control supports Android, iOS, and web platforms, allowing parents to manage screen time, supervise app activity, track location, receive safety alerts, and create flexible digital rules from a centralized dashboard.

"Being recognized by NAPPA is especially meaningful because the award reflects feedback from parenting experts, parent testers, and child testers," said Olivia Carter, Head of Family Digital Safety Content at AirDroid. "Our goal is to help parents protect their children online while supporting trust, communication, and age-appropriate independence. This recognition reinforces the importance of tools that adapt to each family's needs."

Parents can learn more about the 2026 NAPPA Award-winning AirDroid Parental Control at https://www.airdroid.com/parental-control-recognition/nappa-award-winner/

About AirDroid Parental Control

AirDroid Parental Control is a family digital safety solution developed by Sand Studio, the developer behind the AirDroid ecosystem. The platform helps parents manage screen time, supervise app usage, track location, receive safety alerts, and guide children toward healthier digital habits across connected devices.

Media Contact:

Elsa Miller

Content Strategy Lead

AirDroid / Sand Studio

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +86 132 4676 1539

SOURCE Sand Studio