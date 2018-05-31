Aire Networks Taps Verimatrix to Secure Perseo TV Premium OTT Services with Digital Rights Management and Forensic Watermarking

Introduced in 2016, Perseo TV is an online video platform offered to local telecommunications operators to enable multiscreen viewing experiences for live and VOD content. The TV Everywhere service is available via web, tablet and smartphone devices, as well as TVs using Android® TV set-top boxes (STBs). The VCAS deployment equips Aire Networks with a strong, scalable security foundation for live and VOD streaming of Perseo TV at a pivotal time; it is preparing for a global launch of the premium OTT service to a potential audience of 4.5M subscribers.

"Content protection is a fundamental necessity for Perseo TV, but we also have to be agile enough to adjust quickly to shifts in market demands. It is of the essence that we invest in a security framework that keeps pace with our constant state of development," commented Aire Networks' Director of Marketing Raul Armero. "Verimatrix offers a simple yet comprehensive solution that is flexible at its core and backed by unbeatable support. We are fully confident that the VCAS framework will continue to meet our security needs as Perseo TV continues to expand in depth of services and volume of devices streamed."

Included in the VCAS framework is the Verimatrix ViewRight® Web client, which protects a wide variety of off-the-shelf CE devices enabled for HTTP Live Streaming (HLS). Additionally, the Verimatrix Secure Player extends essential security to customers' existing Android TV STBs. By offering downloadable security for mobile and web streaming, the VCAS solution enables Aire Networks to offer Perseo TV with cross-platform device support while maintaining a consistent and unique end-user experience.

"The VCAS framework will continue to check all of the boxes for Perseo TV as it continues to satisfy demands for personalized choices and more flexible viewing models— all while ensuring the highest degree of content protection," said Steve Oetegenn, president of Verimatrix. "Ahead of its global launch of premium OTT services, Aire Networks is being incredibly strategic in its long-term planning for Perseo TV, and they made the best possible decision to build its security technology from the ground up with Verimatrix. However their security needs should continue to evolve, we will always have leading-edge technology available."

About Aire Networks

Aire Networks is a quadruple play carrier class and International leading provider of Telecommunications solutions dedicated to delivering enterprise solutions and technologies tailored to individual requirements. The local approach to each country, together their extensive know-how, also gives Aire Networks a better understanding of the market challenges, helping to increase competitiveness and highlight the innovative position. For more information, please visit: www.aireinternacional.com or www.airenetworks.es.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix specializes in securing and enhancing revenue for network-connected devices and services around the world and is recognized as the global number one in revenue security for IP-based video services. The award-winning and independently audited Verimatrix Video Content Authority System (VCAS) family of solutions enables next-generation video service providers to cost-effectively extend their networks and enable new business models. The company has continued its technical innovation by offering a comprehensive data collection platform, Verspective Analytics, for automated system real-time quality of experience (QoE) optimization to drive user engagement and content monetization, and data collection/analytics and Vtegrity, advanced security that addresses IoT threats and service lifecycle management.

Its unmatched partner ecosystem enables Verimatrix to provide unique business value beyond security as service providers introduce new applications that leverage the proliferation of connected devices. For more information, please visit www.verimatrix.com, our Pay TV Views blog and follow us @verimatrixinc, Facebook and LinkedIn to join the conversation.

