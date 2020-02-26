AIRE Radio Networks Continues Artistas360 Momentum by signing J Alvarez to its Artist Portfolio

MIAMI, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AIRE Radio Networks, the largest minority certified audio network announced today that reggaeton superstar, J Alvarez, is the latest artist to join its newly created marketing partnership platform, Artistas360. Artistas360 is designed to connect Latin artists, of all music genres, with brands for the development and execution of culturally relevant audio, digital and live music campaigns.

"Amplifying the Artistas360 portfolio with legendary and rising Latin recording artists is a testament of our commitment to fuel Hispanics' passion for music, said Elisa Torres, EVP, AIRE Radio Networks." "We are proud to continue the momentum by working with J Alvarez and major brands on the creation of compelling content and experiences that connect fans to their favorite artists beyond the stage."

"SBS has played a significant role in the success of my music career and I'm looking forward to our continued collaboration through Artistas360, said J Alvarez, who has successfully released nine albums and chart-topping hits such as reggaeton anthems La Pregunta and Hasta El Amanecer. "This is a groundbreaking platform that offers artists and brands the opportunity to supply the demand for more Latin music content and experiences. It's an honor to be a part of it."



AIRE Radio Networks will lead the collaboration between J Alvarez and brands who seek to connect with the coveted US Hispanic community. AIRE will also develop and manage all Artistas360 marketing strategies across Spanish Broadcasting System (SBS) radio stations, AIRE Radio Networks, LaMusica digital platform and SBS Entertainment.

J Alvarez joins the Queen of Reggaeton, Ivy Queen as well as Zion & Lennox as some of biggest names that represent the Urbano/Reggaeton music genre within the Artistas360 portfolio.

Connecting brands with Latin artists and music fans happens here at SBS.

For more information or to join Artistas360, please contact Elisa Torres at ETorres@aireradionetworks.com

About Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc.

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. owns and operates 17 radio stations located in the top U.S. Hispanic markets of New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, San Francisco and Puerto Rico, airing the Spanish Tropical, Regional Mexican, Spanish Adult Contemporary, Top 40 and Latin Rhythmic format genres. SBS also operates AIRE Radio Networks, a national radio platform which creates, distributes and markets leading Spanish-language radio programming to over 250 affiliated stations reaching 95% of the U.S. Hispanic audience. SBS also owns MegaTV, a television operation with over-the-air, cable and satellite distribution and affiliates throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico. SBS also produces live concerts and events and owns multiple bilingual websites, including LaMusica, a mobile app providing content related to Latin music, entertainment, news and culture. For more information, visit us online at www.spanishbroadcasting.com.

About J Alvarez

J Alvarez is recognized globally as one of the biggest artists who has propelled the Latino Urbano music movement. He first invaded the music scene back in 2012 with the release of his hits La Pregunta and Hasta El Amanecer, which are notably recognized as anthems in the reggaetón music genre. His lyrical cadence combined with his ability to fusion the sound of his urban rhythm to any other genre is what makes him one of the most distinguished artists on the charts. As a pioneer for reggaeton music, J Alvarez has paved the way for many artists, which also explains his large fan base over 22 million followers on social media. J Alvarez is a Latin Grammy Award nominee and has successfully launched nine albums which feature iconic Latin artists such as Carlos Vives, Daddy Yankee, Silvestre Dangond and many more.

SOURCE AIRE Radio Networks/Spanish Broadcasting System

Related Links

http://www.spanishbroadcasting.com

