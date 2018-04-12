AIRE Radio Networks Names Blanca Navas As Vice President, Affiliate Sales

"Blanca has successfully pioneered the launch and execution of a number of programming and distribution strategies in the Hispanic marketplace," said Elisa Torres, EVP, Aire Radio Networks and National Radio Sales, "Her invaluable skillset will complement the continued growth of AIRE, SBS and LaMusica's content portfolio. We are excited to have Blanca on our team."

Prior to joining AIRE Radio Networks, Navas was director, syndication and affiliations, Entravision Communications, where she played a critical role in developing new network programs and managed content distribution for the networks' 48 radio stations across top U.S. Hispanic markets. Navas held similar roles at PRISA Radio/GLR Networks, Radio Disney, Citadel Media en Español (formerly ABC Radio Networks) and ESPN Deportes.

"I'm thrilled to join AIRE Radio Networks and Spanish Broadcasting System, home of the some of the most iconic multimedia properties and programming in the business," said Navas "I look forward to working with the team and affiliate partners on developing and creating compelling content that engages Hispanic consumers across multiple touchpoints."

Navas will report to Elisa Torres, EVP, Aire Radio Networks and National Radio Sales.

About Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc.

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. owns and operates 17 radio stations located in the top U.S. Hispanic markets of New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, San Francisco and Puerto Rico, airing the Spanish Tropical, Regional Mexican, Spanish Adult Contemporary, Top 40 and Latin Rhythmic format genres. SBS also operates AIRE Radio Networks, a national radio platform which creates, distributes and markets leading Spanish-language radio programming to over 250 affiliated stations reaching 94% of the U.S. Hispanic audience. SBS also owns MegaTV, a television operation with over-the-air, cable and satellite distribution and affiliates throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico. SBS also produces live concerts and events and owns multiple bilingual websites, including LA Musica, a mobile app providing content related to Latin music, entertainment, news and culture. For more information, visit us online at www.spanishbroadcasting.com.

