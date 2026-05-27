Nonprofit coalition will lead the National AI Accelerator, designed to fast-track AI education and implementation efforts for Americans, businesses, and communities

WASHINGTON, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Enterprise Technology Association (ETA) today launched AIReadyAmerica.org to accelerate AI workforce and economic development efforts nationwide. The announcement was made at the US AI Congress, where leaders from around the country and across the federal government convened to explore the intersection of AI, policy, and society. Two themes continued repeating: the skills gaps are widening; and the economic risks are increasing.

"This effort is designed to serve the 90% of Americans who aren't coders, or developers, or AI native; but have jobs affected or impacted by AI. This effort is designed to enable businesses on main street America that want to thrive in the AI economy. This effort is about Americans, not about AI," said ETA chairman Zack Huhn.

This announcement comes just one day after ETA and JobsOhio announced the expansion of AI Ready Ohio; a first of its kind initiative that was designed to rapidly get Ohioans AI Certified across industries and sectors. It has since grown to include a statewide AI roundtable series, an AI Advisory and support ecosystem, and the forthcoming online portal to make AI upskilling even more accessible than before.

Accessibility to information, resources, and tools is at the heart of AIReadyAmerica.org. The platform is launching to do three things:

make tools available for workforce and economic development leaders to rapidly address the AI opportunity;

make tools available for learners who want to level up their AI skills; and to

make coordination efforts easy for stakeholders that want to help build America's AI economy.

The centerpiece of the effort is the National AI Accelerator, which is designed to fast-track AI education and implementation efforts, not necessarily to launch or scale AI startups. The program offers selected project groups peer and partner support, access to tools and frameworks, and direct guidance in building AI Ready teams, organizations, and communities.

The first program cohort includes project teams spanning universities, state agencies, private businesses, and research labs. Looking ahead, project teams are able to apply across eight tracks on a rolling basis:

Startups: Early-stage companies building AI-native products or integrating AI into their growth strategy for the first time.

Small Businesses: Owner-operated and small businesses identifying their first AI use cases and building practical AI competency.

Midmarket Businesses: Scaling companies navigating AI strategy, vendor selection, workforce readiness, and operational integration at growth stage.

Enterprise: Large organizations managing complex AI governance, enterprise-wide transformation, and large-scale industry sector applications at scale.

Nonprofits: Mission-driven organizations applying AI to amplify impact, improve operations, and extend reach across the communities they serve.

Government: Federal, state, and local agencies and economic development organizations advancing responsible AI adoption in public sector operations.

Research: Universities, national labs, and research organizations translating AI innovation into real-world applications and regional economic impact.

Public-Private Partnerships: Government agencies, economic development organizations, and institutions co-developing AI initiatives with private sector partners — building the infrastructure of AI-ready regions.

AIReadyAmerica.org includes more details about the National AI Accelerator program, including participant qualifications, and an application portal. Learn more and request early access on the website.

About the Enterprise Technology Association

The Enterprise Technology Association (ETA) is a national organization dedicated to AI education, workforce enablement, and technology ecosystem building across the United States.

Through flagship programs including AI Ready Ohio, the US AI Congress, and regional AI Week conferences, ETA connects businesses, educators, economic development organizations, and policymakers to accelerate AI readiness and enablement across the country. Learn more at joineta.org.

Contact: Peter Barden, [email protected], 917.763.7352

SOURCE Enterprise Technology Association