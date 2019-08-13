AirelXL Announces Launch of Patented LED Vehicle Identification

AirelXL

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AirelXL, the developer and manufacturer of patented illuminated vehicle identification, today released AirelXL, their new product line of LED vehicle identification. AirelXL provides FAA approved vehicle identification for airports, military, police, fire, industrial and the public safety industry.

AirelXL LED identification is available in blue, green and white color options. "The need was obvious that vehicle identification should be available 24/7, as opposed to just daylight hours," stated Michael Shipman, President of AirelXL.

AirelXL Launches LED Illuminated Vehicle Identification

AirelXL is a division of IllumiNations Tech, a premier developer of illuminated keyboard systems and solutions with licenses with Apple, Hewlett Packard and Dell. For more information, call (855) 700-0125. www.AirelXL.com

