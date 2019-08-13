AirelXL Announces Launch of Patented LED Vehicle Identification

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AirelXL, the developer and manufacturer of patented illuminated vehicle identification, today released AirelXL, their new product line of LED vehicle identification. AirelXL provides FAA approved vehicle identification for airports, military, police, fire, industrial and the public safety industry.

AirelXL LED identification is available in blue, green and white color options. "The need was obvious that vehicle identification should be available 24/7, as opposed to just daylight hours," stated Michael Shipman, President of AirelXL.