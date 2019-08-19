AirelXL Announces SBD International Airport Has Adopted New LED Illuminated Vehicle Identification
Aug 19, 2019, 09:00 ET
IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AirelXL, the developer and manufacturer of patented illuminated vehicle identification, today announced that SBD International Airport in San Bernadino, CA is the first airport in the United States to adopt AirelXL's LED vehicle identification. "We are excited to see SBD International Airport embracing this new technology by providing 24/7 vehicle identification," stated RJ Garwood, AirelXL's Senior Vice President.
AirelXL recently launched their new product line of LED vehicle identification. AirelXL provides FAA-approved identification for airports, military, police, fire, industrial and the public safety industry.
AirEL is a division of IllumiNations Tech, a premier developer of illuminated keyboard systems and solutions with licenses with Apple, Hewlett Packard and Dell. For more information, call (855) 700-0125. www.AirelXL.com
Contact: Paula Bentley
Voice: (855) 700-0125
PBentley@Air-EL.com
