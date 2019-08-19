AirelXL Announces SBD International Airport Has Adopted New LED Illuminated Vehicle Identification

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AirelXL, the developer and manufacturer of patented illuminated vehicle identification, today announced that SBD International Airport in San Bernadino, CA is the first airport in the United States to adopt AirelXL's LED vehicle identification. "We are excited to see SBD International Airport embracing this new technology by providing 24/7 vehicle identification," stated RJ Garwood, AirelXL's Senior Vice President.