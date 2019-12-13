AirelXL LED Vehicle Identification Continues to Expand their Airport Presence

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AirelXL LED vehicle identification is currently continuing its expansion of its vehicle application at airports to include snow removal equipment.

"We are excited that AirelXL is not only being adopted for Airside Operations, but for vehicles that require visibility on the runways," stated Paula Bentley, Vice President of Operations. "We are seeing a tremendous amount of interest not only for security purposes but for other applications such as snow removal equipment," she added.