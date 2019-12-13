AirelXL LED Vehicle Identification Continues to Expand their Airport Presence
Dec 13, 2019, 08:15 ET
IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AirelXL LED vehicle identification is currently continuing its expansion of its vehicle application at airports to include snow removal equipment.
"We are excited that AirelXL is not only being adopted for Airside Operations, but for vehicles that require visibility on the runways," stated Paula Bentley, Vice President of Operations. "We are seeing a tremendous amount of interest not only for security purposes but for other applications such as snow removal equipment," she added.
The most recent launch of their LED vehicle identification has been adopted at airports across the country, including the most recent addition of snow removal identification at Denver International Airport.
AirelXL is a division of IllumiNations Tech, a premier developer of illuminated keyboard solutions with licenses with Apple, Hewlett Packard and Dell.
For more information, call (855) 700-0125. www.AirelXL.com
Contact: Paula Bentley
Voice: (855) 700-0125
PBentley@Air-EL.com
SOURCE AirelXL
