Aireon Advancing Aviation with Investment in Next-Generation Data Products

Credit facility from Global Infrastructure Partners

to accelerate expansion in people, products, and markets

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aireon, the leader in space-based automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) data for the global aviation industry, is set to expand its data product and services portfolio, bolstered by a new credit facility from Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP).

Having already established itself as the best-in-class provider of accurate, reliable, and global ADS-B data, Aireon is leveraging its market-leading position to drive innovation in data analytics and products for the global airspace. Under this new credit facility, Aireon will invest in advanced data analytic capabilities and visualization tools, aimed at driving increases in safety, efficiency, and environmental responsibility for its customers.

"This new credit facility marks an important milestone for Aireon as we take the next steps as a company. In the 11 years since Aireon was created, we have become a critical part of the aviation infrastructure. And now, we are increasing our investment in the business to create new value-added aviation data products for the industry," said Don Thoma, Aireon CEO.

"This credit facility with GIP replaces another credit facility that was put in place before the Aireon service went operational. Since that time, Aireon has grown and evolved and so have our financial needs. This new facility matches that evolution and our future growth plans," Thoma added.

"The investment represents the eighth investment made under GIP's Spectrum strategy. The GIP Spectrum strategy provides customized capital solutions for infrastructure projects and companies in GIP's core areas of focus, while leveraging GIP's significant operating expertise," said Wesley Altman, Principal at GIP Credit. "This financing is consistent with GIP Credit's strategy of seeking to invest in high-quality critical infrastructure assets with attractive cash flow characteristics."

Global Infrastructure Partners, a leading infrastructure investor that specializes in investing in, owning, and operating some of the largest and most complex assets across the energy, transport, digital infrastructure, and water and waste management sectors, is a proven supporter of key infrastructure companies and projects around the world, including companies in the aviation, oil and gas, renewable energy, transportation, water, and telecommunications industries. GIP's aviation investments include Edinburgh Airport, Gatwick Airport, Sydney Airport, and Signature Aviation.

"Global Infrastructure Partners was a natural fit to help Aireon usher in this new era of growth and innovation," said Rich Nyren, Aireon Chief Financial Officer. "Their expertise in the transportation and digital infrastructure sectors, coupled with their commitment to helping businesses deliver high-quality products and services to their customers, make them the perfect partner for us."

PJT Partners acted as exclusive financial advisor to Aireon in connection with this transaction.

In addition to investment in products, Aireon will be investing in talent as well; the company plans to hire for sales, business development, and engineering roles. For more information on career opportunities at Aireon, visit www.aireon.com/careers.

About Global Infrastructure Partners

Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) is a leading infrastructure investor that specializes in investing in, owning and operating some of the largest and most complex assets across the energy, transport, digital infrastructure and water and waste management sectors. With decarbonization central to our investment thesis, we believe we are well positioned to support the global energy transition. Headquartered in New York, GIP has offices in Brisbane, Dallas, Delhi, Hong Kong, London, Melbourne, Mumbai, Singapore, Stamford and Sydney.

GIP has approximately $100 billion in assets under management. Our portfolio companies have combined annual revenues of approximately $80 billion and employ over 100,000 people. We believe that our focus on real infrastructure assets, combined with our deep proprietary origination network and comprehensive operational expertise, enables us to be responsible stewards of our investors' capital and to create positive economic impact for communities. For more information, visit www.global-infra.com.

About Aireon LLC

Aireon has deployed a space-based air traffic surveillance system for Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) equipped aircraft throughout the entire globe. Aireon is harnessing next-generation aviation surveillance technologies that were formerly ground-based and, for the first time ever, is extending their reach globally to significantly improve efficiency, enhance safety, reduce emissions, and provide cost savings benefits to all stakeholders. Space-based ADS-B surveillance covers oceanic, polar, and remote regions, and augments existing ground-based systems that are limited to terrestrial airspace. In partnership with leading ANSPs from around the world, like NAV CANADA, AirNav Ireland, ENAV, NATS UK and NAVIAIR, as well as Iridium Communications, Aireon is providing a global, real-time, space-based air traffic surveillance system, available to all aviation stakeholders. For more information, please visit www.aireon.com.

