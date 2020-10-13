Aires Selects Offerpad's Real Estate Solutions to Streamline Relocation Process

PHOENIX, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jointly announced today, Offerpad, an industry leader aiming to provide the best way to buy and sell a home, and Aires, a global and domestic relocation solutions and mobility program management organization, enter into partnership to provide multiple real estate solutions to consumers relocating for business in more than 830 U.S. cities.

The first-of-its-kind agreement incorporates Offerpad's suite of real estate solutions including instant cash offers within 24 hours and Offerpad's Superior Listing option to relocation packages where there is no home buyout offered. The solutions will be available to select Aires clients and transferees beginning in October 2020 and introduced to additional clients throughout the remainder of the year.

"Selling a home can be stressful for anyone, let alone those that need to move across the country for work. In partnership with Aires, we're going to remove a heavy burden for sellers needing to relocate. Aires' transferees can focus on the many life changes ahead of their move, while Offerpad will work to get their home sold quickly and on their timeline," said Brian Bair Offerpad founder and CEO.

Aires manages several aspects of a transferee's relocation such as the shipment of household goods and real estate needs. Transferees seeking to sell their home will be informed of the partnership and real estate solutions provided through Offerpad. The transferee experience will begin at Offerpad.com/Aires. The seller is invited to share details of their current home and upload recent photos or schedule a quick virtual tour from the comfort of their living room. The home is then evaluated by Offerpad's real estate experts and proprietary, data-driven real estate platform. Within 24 hours, a dedicated Offerpad support team member will contact the transferee to present a competitive cash offer and outline the benefits of selecting Offerpad's Superior Listing option.

"We're experts in getting people relocated for work and Offerpad is an expert in providing the best real estate solutions. This partnership will provide more options than ever before to the transferee," said Joleen Lauffer, Aires' executive vice president.

With work obligations as their primary focus, transferees often need to sell their home quickly and confidently. Home selling obstacles like open houses, home improvements, costly repairs, and buyer fall-through are items Aires transferees can avoid when selling their home to Offerpad.

Offerpad's iBuying solution allows sellers to select a flexible closing date to align with their relocation move and eliminates the need for sellers to upgrade or improve the home prior to closing. Within the partnership, transferees who are interested in exploring the open market to maximize the home's value can choose to list their home with Offerpad and receive free services to keep their home show-ready, even while vacant. Sellers who elect to list their home can also activate their Offerpad back-up cash offer at any time during the listing and close immediately.

The Aires and Offerpad partnership has a committed focus to provide innovative solutions to their home sellers' and transferees' needs, as both companies are concentrated on streamlining processes and eliminating difficulties traditionally tied to similar life changes. To learn more about Offerpad's Real Estate Solutions Center, visit Offerpad.com.

About Offerpad

Offerpad is a leading technology and real estate solutions provider with a mission to offer the best way to buy and sell a home. With firsthand real estate experience and utilizing powerful proprietary technology, the company provides several consumer-focused options including instant cash offers and superior home listing services. Offerpad is a privately held company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, operating across the country in more than 830 cities. Visit Offerpad.com for more information.

About Aires

Aires delivers best-in-class global and domestic relocation solutions and mobility program management. Having been recognized by The Forum for Expatriate Management, the Better Business Bureau, and the Stevie Awards for organic growth methodology, excellent client/vendor partnerships, and leading-edge proprietary technology, Aires focuses on people, process, and technology to deliver world-class service. The company has also achieved ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 27001, ISO 27701, FIDI-FAIM, and C-TPAT certifications and registrations. Clients are assured a focus on quality and customer service excellence when partnering with Aires. For more information, please visit www.aires.com.

