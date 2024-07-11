Aires Tech Partners with Canada Basketball as Official EMF Protection Technology Partner

TORONTO, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world where humans and high-volume digital connections are increasingly intertwined, consumers are growing concerned about the long-term health effects of ubiquitous electromagnetic frequency (EMF) sources. Canada Basketball announced today that it has teamed up with Aires Tech to raise awareness of EMF protection ahead of a historic summer on the court.

The agreement names American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (OTCQB: AAIRF) ("Aires Tech" or "Aires") as Canada Basketball's Official Partner and Official EMF Protection Technology Partner, underscoring a significant step in the dedication of Aires Tech to performance and wellness innovation. The partnership components include the following areas:

Aires Tech will offer exclusive VIP hospitality experiences, granting unprecedented access to players and closed practices for fans, employees, investors and other stakeholders during the course of the partnership. These initiatives aim to forge stronger connections between basketball enthusiasts and their favourite Canada Basketball teams and athletes. PRODUCT PROMOTION: As part of the partnership's storytelling platform, Aires and Canada Basketball will create moments for fans to reap rewards from their fandom. Aires is kicking off the partnership with a 25% discount offer with promo code "COMPETE" on all its products until August 31, 2024 . Keep an eye out for additional promotions and discounted Aires products at future Canada Basketball events.

"Aires Tech is built on the idea that people experience improved performance in play, thought, and sleep when shielded or distanced from phones and wireless technologies," said Josh Bruni, CEO of Aires Tech. "Partnering with Canada Basketball allows us to engage their fans and equip players with advanced radiation-modulation technology. Our partnerships with elite sports organizations like Canada Basketball and UFC, along with individual athletes, demonstrate the real-world applicability and effectiveness of our EMF protection technology. Our peer-reviewed research shows Aires Tech products have significant benefits in areas crucial to athletic performance, including improved sleep quality, recovery times, and cognitive function. By showcasing these benefits in competitive environments, we validate our technology and its potential to improve lives across society."

"We're excited to welcome Aires Tech to the Canada Basketball team," said Michael Bartlett, President & CEO of Canada Basketball. "We pride ourselves in working with Canadian companies and companies founded by Canadians. The leadership team at Aires Tech has seen that we have a unique opportunity to do something special this summer and beyond, as we work to use the game of basketball to create national rallying moments for Canadians from coast-to-coast-to-coast. As an organization, we're constantly exploring new and innovative ways to unlock competitive advantages, and by partnering with Aires Tech, we're looking forward to exploring how their EMF modulation technology can accelerate recovery and enhance overall well-being for our athletes at all age levels."

The Canada Basketball partnership marks Aires Tech's second major sports partnership in as many months. In June, the company announced a multi-year global marketing alliance with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), aimed at promoting health and wellness messages to UFC athletes and its 700 million fans worldwide. The company's strategic alignment with respected sports entities showcases how its products can support optimal performance and well-being in high-stress environments. For customers, this means access to technology validated in the most demanding conditions. For the brand, it represents an opportunity to build credibility and expand its reach, leveraging the influence of prominent sports figures to highlight the relevance of its solutions in today's connected world.

Additionally, the brand has an investor-based relationship with Canadian-born hockey star John Tavares. Tavares joined the recently launched #AiresAthletes campaign, which Aires first announced on March 5, 2024, when Maycee "The Future" Barber, a formidable presence in the Women's Flyweight division of UFC, became the campaign's first athlete partner.

For more information about Aires' partnership with Canada Basketball and its innovative EMF protection technology, please visit www.airestech.com .

About American Aires Inc.

American Aires Inc. is a Canadian-based nanotechnology company committed to enhancing well-being and environmental safety through science-led innovation, education, and advocacy. The company has developed a proprietary silicon-based resonator that protect against the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation (EMR). Aires' Lifetune products target EMR emitted by consumer electronic devices such as cellphones, computers, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi, including the more powerful and rapidly expanding high-speed 5G networks. Aires is listed on the CSE under the ticker 'WIFI' and on the OTCQB under the symbol 'AAIRF'. Learn more at www.investors.airestech.com.

About Canada Basketball

Canada Basketball is the National Sporting Organization for the sport of Basketball in Canada. Canada Basketball is respected worldwide and recognized by the International Amateur Basketball Federation (FIBA) and the Government of Canada as the sole governing body of amateur basketball in Canada. Canada Basketball, a not-for-profit organization, represents all basketball interests and provides leadership, coordination and direction in all areas of basketball.

On behalf of the board of directors

Company Contact:

Josh Bruni, CEO

Website: www.investors.airestech.com

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: (415) 707-0102

SOURCE Aires Tech