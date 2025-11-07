AIResumeBuilder.com Survey: 3 in 10 Companies Plan To Replace Employees With AI in 2026

AI Reshaped Workforces in 2025, and 2026 Could See Even Bigger Changes

SEATTLE, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey from AIResumeBuilder.com reveals that 3 in 10 companies plan to replace employees with AI in 2026, with administrative, customer service, and IT support roles most likely to be automated. One in five companies say they already replaced jobs with AI in 2025.

The survey of 1,250 U.S. business leaders finds that among companies expecting AI-related layoffs next year, 59% plan to eliminate at least 10% of their workforce, while 10% expect AI will replace half or more of their employees. Industries most likely to see AI-driven job cuts include IT, software, finance, energy, accounting, telecom, HR, manufacturing, and retail.

Customer support (54%), administrative/clerical (49%), and IT support (47%) are the top roles companies expect AI to replace. These functions closely align with areas where AI is already being widely adopted, including data analysis (61%), summarizing meetings (58%), and conducting research (56%).

But AI skills may offer protection. Two-thirds of business leaders say workers with AI capabilities have greater job security. Most companies planning to hire in 2026 say they prefer candidates with AI knowledge.

"Professionals should identify the AI tools most relevant to their field and become fluent in how to use them effectively," says Rachel Serwetz, career advisor at AIResumeBuilder.com. "Even in roles at risk of automation, there's still a need for people to manage, guide, or complement those tools."

AI is also changing productivity expectations. Nearly 9 in 10 companies (86%) say AI is making employees more productive. More than half expect those who use AI to produce "a lot" or "significantly" more work each week.

"Instead of thinking in terms of 'more work,' it's about working faster and smarter," says Serwetz. "If your role isn't designed for higher output through AI, it's important to align with your manager on realistic expectations."

Full report: https://www.airesumebuilder.com/3-in-10-companies-plan-to-replace-employees-with-ai-in-2026/

SOURCE AI Resume Builder