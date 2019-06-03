Aireus POS Allows Hotel Guests to Order Room Service Through Apple TV

TORONTO, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aireus Inc introduces a new Apple TV app that is a restaurant and hotel industry game-changer. With Aireus POS, hotels and resorts are able to provide an easy-to-use, specially designed room service app for their guests. Its sophisticated technology and customizable multifunction tools provide cost-effective results for hotels offering room service. Aireus will be an exhibitor at the 2019 Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition & Conference (HITEC) in Minneapolis, occurring June 17-20.

Aireus Inc

"We help restaurants, hotels, resorts and casinos do more than was ever thought possible with custom POS features that are built specifically for them," said Paul Perri, President and COO of Aireus Inc. "No other company offers custom development and project management services like Aireus, as 'we bring great ideas to life, faster.'"

For a relatively low cost, Aireus is able to provide a flexible and intuitive system for managing communications between guests and restaurant staff. Through the simple use of Apple TV, which is more affordable and versatile than typical on-demand subscription options, guests can log into their own personal accounts. Through the revolutionary Aireus POS app, guests are able to easily browse the room service menu and customize their dish. With customized features, the app presents opportunities to upsell to the customer. The order is sent directly to the kitchen, and a check is opened for the guest. Order notifications are sent to the room so the customer can see every step of the process and estimate when the food will arrive. Once the bill is paid, guests can have their receipt texted to their phone number.

Aireus Inc's advanced iOS core POS system competes with traditional POS systems, which typically require complicated maintenance to keep running. Its powerful open cloud solution operates on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud and the advanced Apple iOS platform. An open API has been developed by the company, which can be interfaced with any hotel or resort's website. Customized by the development team, the Aireus room service POS solutions help hotels, resorts and casinos provide great service to customers.

Hotel restaurant management is made easier with the Aireus app. Many add-on modules are available including prompted modifiers, auto grat support, delivery charge support, menu item countdown support, time and day menu support and more. It provides full reporting and is able to print to iPad KDS so that managers can acquire and analyze reports virtually anywhere.

Visit https://aireus.com to view the full-service POS design and development company's portfolio and to learn about the team's process of customizing fully featured POS systems for its clients.

About Aireus Inc:

Aireus partners with hospitality leaders to provide innovative point of sale (POS) apps and services through Apple iOS. A division of communications giant CaTech Systems Ltd, the innovative company rapidly develops creative and feasible solutions for restaurants, casinos, hotels and resorts. Follow Aireus POS on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/aireuspos/.

Related Images

image1.png

image2.png

image3.png

image4.png

Related Links

Aireus

SOURCE Aireus Inc