AirEvac International Hires Adriana Yates Munar, M.D. As Medical Director of Florida Operations

MIAMI, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Logistics Management, Inc. dba AirEvac International has selected Adriana Yates Munar, M.D, as its Medical Director for Florida operations. Dr. Yates will join Arizona Medical Director Dr. Dan Quan who will now operate as Chief Medical Director.

Dr. Yates earned her Medical degree from The National University of Colombia and her Master's Degree in Health Quality Management from the El Bosque University. In 2008, she joined Carnival Cruise Line as Ship's Physician, was promoted to Medical Operations Manager in 2012 and in 2016 she became their Medical Director. In 2018, Dr. Yates left Carnival Cruise Line to join the Internal Medicine residency training program at Larkin Community Hospital.

"Dr. Yates is a positive and energetic leader. Her warmth, collegial style, practical approach to problem solving, and passion for leveraging the medical community have earned Dr. Yates the esteem of her colleagues," said Board Member and Chief Medical Director Dr. Dan Quan. "The AEI team is excited to work with Dr. Yates as its new Medical Director and confident that emergency air ambulance transport operations will be well positioned under her guidance."

As Medical Director, Dr. Yates will work closely with cruise medical operations department and the CDC to ensure the AEI organization can continue to adapt to serve the unique needs of the cruise industry through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. One of her first acts as Medical Director will be to utilize her expertise in Cruise ship medicine and to collaborate with Cruise medical departments to expand AirEvac International's Transport Program to specifically support the cruise line medical operations on the safely transfer of the patients with the complex medical conditions that cannot be handled on board the cruise ships. She will also oversee the continued expansion of the domestic and international medical emergency operations associated with hospital transfers.

"I appreciate AirEvac International's confidence in me, and I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead such a great organization. The team is resilient, and I know we can move forward and continue to provide exceptional patient care with the safe operation that our patients deserve," Dr. Yates said. "The AirEvac medical program is strong today because of the drive of the members of the critical care transport team and Dr. Quan's dedication to the program. I look forward to coordinating our efforts and expertise to build a more diverse and cutting-edge program."

About AirEvac International

AirEvac International was founded in 2011 by brothers Raul and Ruben Mendoza to promote sophisticated medical services and a quality transport operation to international patients needing a higher level of care with no money out of pocket. Since then, AirEvac International has expanded the scope of its services to include domestic operations, cruise ship transports, COVID specialty transports, and Commercial Medical Escorts. Learn more at www.airevacinternational.com.

