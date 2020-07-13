AI.Reverie Awarded $1.5M AFWERX Phase 2 SBIR Contract from U.S. Air Force

NEW YORK, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AI.Reverie, the leader in synthetic data for improved artificial intelligence, today announced that it has been awarded a $1.5 million Phase 2 Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract by AFWERX to build AI algorithms and improve navigation capabilities for the United States Air Force.

AI.Reverie will be supporting the 7th Bomb Wing at Dyess Air Force Base through their Rapid Capabilities office by leveraging synthetic data to train and improve the accuracy of vision algorithms for navigation. The use of synthetic data, or computer-generated images, solves the resource barriers associated with real data: the high cost and slow turnaround of hand-labeled photos stalls deployment of vision algorithms needed to save lives.

"We are delighted to be awarded this Phase 2 SBIR contract and look forward to partnering with the U.S. Air Force's 7th Bomb Wing on this project," said Daeil Kim, CEO and Co-founder of AI.Reverie. "Our goal is to equip soldiers to successfully navigate any situation, and we are proud to contribute to the United States military's mission to protect our country."

"As the world has gotten smaller, the ability to navigate based on visual terrain features has become an ever increasing challenge. Computer vision algorithms can be trained to recognize these world-wide terrain features by ingesting large amounts of diverse data," said Anthony Bunker, Maj, USAF. "We are excited to collaborate with AI.Reverie to improve navigation capabilities given the company's ability to generate fully annotated data at scale with its synthetic data platform."

AI.Reverie's Phase 2 SBIR contract closely follows its co-publication with the IQT Lab CosmiQ Works of a paper highlighting the value of synthetic data to train computer vision algorithms. The research partners also released RarePlanes, the largest open dataset of real and synthetic overhead imagery for academic and commercial use.

About AI.Reverie



AI.Reverie is a simulation platform that trains AI to understand the world. It offers a suite of synthetic data and vision APIs to help businesses across different industries train their machine learning algorithms and improve their AI applications, along with benchmarking services to measure the impact.

About AFWERX



AFWERX is an innovation arm of the U.S. Air Force established in 2017. Its focus is to provide non-traditional innovators the opportunity to solve challenges and increase effectiveness within the Air Force. AFWERX has partnered with the U.S. Air Force SBIR with a start-up approach. They have accelerated timelines and processes to quickly scale innovation within the DoD.



Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12828695



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE AI.Reverie

Related Links

http://aireverie.com/

