AirEye Appoints Bryan Kissinger, Cyber Security Healthcare CISO, to Advisory Board

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AirEye , the leader in Network Airspace Control and Protection (NACP) solutions, announced today the appointment of Bryan Kissigner, VP & CISO of Trace3, to the company's CISO Advisory Board. Kissinger, an accomplished senior technology executive with over 20 years of experience in security and information systems within the healthcare industry, joins the AirEye board as the company continues to address the emerging attack surface at healthcare delivery organizations (HDOs).

Bryan Kissinger, healthcare CISO

"I'm excited to be at the forefront of an innovative cybersecurity startup that is able to address a growing attack surface that is affecting every HDO in the world today," noted Kissinger. "Today's enterprise and medical wireless assets open a new attack surface where attackers can directly connect to these assets, through remote and software-only tools, bypassing the network security stack. Unlike other network security solutions that are positioned to secure the network at predetermined entry and exit points, AirEye monitors, controls and protects the complete network airspace. I'm honored to have the opportunity to contribute insights and industry knowledge to help HDOs achieve network airspace control and protection in the easiest and most effective way."

"HDOs are flooded with wireless connectivity on their campuses, causing them to lose control over what's known as the network airspace jungle," added Shlomo Touboul, CEO and Co-Founder of AirEye. "We're honored to have Bryan join our CISO Advisory Board as we continue to develop the only solution that provides 100% visibility and the most accurate network airspace activity monitoring. Since the problem has become critical to the security and integrity of HDOs, the addition of top healthcare cybersecurity executive, Bryan, to our Board will help us assure that every risk and threat is mapped, classified and receiving automated mitigation."

According to Gartner's Market Guide for Medical Device Security Solutions 2022, "Some medical device manufacturers supply access points built into devices that allow wireless communication between system components. Medical imaging systems are an example. If not properly protected and monitored, these independent access points can provide a bridge between the outside world and the HDO's network." Such wireless-capable medical and non-medical devices within the HDO act as invisible entry points for attackers to launch ransomware into the HDO's network, gain unauthorized network access, perform network segmentation violation via over-the-air hopping and cause data leakage of Protected Health Information (PHI).

In conjunction, today's HDO campuses are abound with Antenna for Hire - these are unmanageable wireless-capable devices ranging from those belonging to patients, staff, and third party contractors to various physical systems such as security cameras, HVAC systems and even lighting. Attackers take control of these Antenna for Hire to gain a wireless foothold within the campus and from there can create an over-the-air attack to access an HDO-owned wireless-capable device, leaving no forensics or network logs.

AirEye addresses this attack surface with its unique network airspace control and protection solution which is SaaS-based, non-intrusive and does not require any additional labor on behalf of the HDO.

Kissinger is currently the VP and Chief Information Security Officer of Trace3, an elite technology consultancy that provides IT strategy, solutions, and services to the world's most admired companies, and empowers organizations to embrace the ever-changing IT landscape. Prior to Trace3, Kissinger served as VP & CISO at Banner Health, and before that at Sharp Healthcare. He had also served as an Executive Director at Kaiser Permanente serving as a HIPAA Security Program Leader and an Information Security Leader at Mayo Clinic.

The company is going to present its security solution offering for the healthcare industry at the HIMSS 2022 Global Health Conference & Exhibition in Orlando, March 14-18, at the event's Cybersecurity Command Center, Booth #318.

About AirEye

AirEye is the leader in Network Airspace Control and Protection (NACP). The corporate network may be purposefully or unintentionally compromised by Antenna for Hire - any wireless device not under the corporate's control, but within its proximity - resulting in unauthorized network access, device hijacking or data leakage. AirEye enforces wireless security policy and prevents attacks that leverage the Antennae for Hire that are broadcasting in the corporate network airspace.

AirEye's SaaS solution monitors all wireless communications broadcasting in the corporate airspace in real-time, prevents violations of corporate wireless security policy and blocks attacks automatically. Its technology seamlessly complements existing corporate network security infrastructure, without the need for architectural changes or messy integrations.

The solution is deployed in various industries, including finance, banking, telecom, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and aerospace. The company, founded and based in Tel Aviv, was started by veterans of the security and wireless industries, Shlomo Touboul, Ohad Plotnik, Amichai Shulman and Roi Keren.

For more information, visit https://www.aireye.tech .

Gartner Attribution and Disclaimer

Gartner®, "Market Guide for Medical Device Security Solutions", Gregg Pessin, 2 March 2022. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

SOURCE AirEye