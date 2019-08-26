airfocus Is the Most Powerful SaaS Tool to Help With Roadmapping

HAMBURG, Germany, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Roadmapping - the strategic process of prioritizing and determining the steps and actions necessary to take an initiative from point A to point B - has long been a crucial part of effective business decision-making.

Interestingly, people that need to make costly decisions that can have a huge impact on a company, or need to decide what ideas and projects should make it to their roadmap, often rely on broken spreadsheets or gut decisions. Some of the most resounding failures of worldwide-known conglomerates probably could have been avoided with better strategy tools and techniques. According to Gartner Research , out of one to two trillion US dollars of annual investments in IT projects in North America, a whopping figure of $300 to $600 billion, which represent 30% of total investment, are wasted annually due to wrong decisions. Other studies show that decision makers too often don't really know how to assign and modify priorities or how to communicate those priorities effectively to project members.

That is surprising as prioritizing is one of the most important tasks that companies and their leaders have to do. Not every project is equally important. Smart prioritizing allows successful companies to identify the most important tasks at any moment and give those tasks more of their resources, attention, and time. Prioritizing increases the success rates of companies' projects, enhances the alignment and focus of top management teams around strategic objectives, eliminates all doubts for the operational teams when faced with decisions, and, most important, builds an execution mindset and culture.

Nevertheless, until recently, there were no tools available that effectively helped with building a successful prioritization process.

Now, a group of entrepreneurs has made this process much easier by developing an innovative tool that enables decision-makers to create more flexible, effective roadmaps.

airfocus.io – a B2B SaaS founded by Malte Scholz, Christian Hoffmeister, and Valentin Firak - improves upon existing roadmapping tools and spreadsheets to make the roadmapping process more effective.

It helps decision-makers not only to layout their strategic vision with beautifully-designed roadmaps, but with the prioritization process too.

Rather than relying on gut instinct to prioritize their workflow, airfocus has developed an intuitive 'scoring system' that enables decision-makers to use algorithms to calculate objectives and 'score' projects so that they can make better, smarter decisions about what to work on next.

To get started quickly, users can choose a suitable template from airfocus' database, all of which are fully adjustable and designed based on powerful roadmapping methods, and adapt it to meet their needs, or, alternatively, create their own from scratch. The intuitive layout and drag' n drop interface makes this easy.

When prioritization is done, you can turn your decisions into beautiful, presentation-ready and actionable roadmaps to visualize your strategy and get everyone aligned.

airfocus also integrates with existing task management platforms including Trello, Asana, and Jira.

The idea was first conceived of by co-founder and CEO Malte Scholz who had become frustrated with seeing how ineffective prioritization spreadsheets and bad strategic decision-making would so often lead to failed projects and missed deadlines.

He noted that there were no SaaS tools on the market that fixed this problem, so he teamed up with co-founder and CTO Christian Hoffmeister to build their own.

Since then, with the help of co-founder and CMO Valentin Firak's marketing expertise, airfocus has grown quickly. They're currently growing at around 20% per month and have garnered 6-figure investment figures.

The software is targeted at companies of all sizes, and they've already attracted the attention of some big names. Their list of customers includes the likes of Nike, Shell, Washington Post, eToro, Metro, and Credit Union Australia.

