Airfreight Forwarding Market to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during 2021-2025, A.P. Moller - Maersk AS and C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. emerge as Key Contributors to growth| Technavio
May 19, 2021, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio has been monitoring the airfreight forwarding market and it is poised to grow by 7,343.97 thousand tons during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have at par impact on the airfreight forwarding market.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by end-user, which is the leading segment in the market?
Manufacturing industry segment led the airfreight forwarding market share during the forecast period.
- What is the major driver influencing the market positively?
The increasing US agricultural export to China will influence the market positively during the next few years.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 4%.
- What is the key market challenge?
The growing global rail logistics market may impede the market growth.
- How big is the APAC market?
63% of the growth will originate from APAC.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. A.P. Moller - Maersk AS, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing e-commerce sector, rising free-trade agreements in Europe, and increasing US agricultural export to China will offer immense growth opportunities, the growing global rail logistics market is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this airfreight forwarding market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Airfreight Forwarding Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Airfreight Forwarding Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Manufacturing Industry
- Retail Industry
- Other Industries
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
Airfreight Forwarding Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The airfreight forwarding market report covers the following areas:
- Airfreight Forwarding Market Size
- Airfreight Forwarding Market Trends
- Airfreight Forwarding Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the continuous growth of e-commerce as one of the prime reasons driving the airfreight forwarding market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Airfreight Forwarding Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist airfreight forwarding market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the airfreight forwarding market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the airfreight forwarding market across APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of airfreight forwarding market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user by Volume
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user by volume
- Manufacturing industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)
- Retail industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)
- Other industries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)
- Market opportunity by End-user by volume
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- A.P. Moller - Maersk AS
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.
- CEVA Logistics AG
- Deutsche Bahn AG
- Deutsche Post DHL Group
- DSV Panalpina AS
- FedEx Corp.
- Kuehne + Nagel International AG
- United Parcel Service Inc.
- XPO Logistics Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
