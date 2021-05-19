Airfreight Forwarding Market to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during 2021-2025, A.P. Moller - Maersk AS and C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. emerge as Key Contributors to growth| Technavio

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have at par impact on the airfreight forwarding market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by end-user, which is the leading segment in the market?

Manufacturing industry segment led the airfreight forwarding market share during the forecast period.

Manufacturing industry segment led the airfreight forwarding market share during the forecast period. What is the major driver influencing the market positively?

The increasing US agricultural export to China will influence the market positively during the next few years.

The increasing US agricultural export to will influence the market positively during the next few years. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 4%.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 4%. What is the key market challenge?

The growing global rail logistics market may impede the market growth.

The growing global rail logistics market may impede the market growth. How big is the APAC market?

63% of the growth will originate from APAC.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Air Cargo Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The air cargo market size will likely grow by 14.05 million tons during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. Download PDF Sample

Fleet Management Market in Europe by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The fleet management market in Europe has the potential to grow by USD 8.78 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. Download PDF Sample

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. A.P. Moller - Maersk AS, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing e-commerce sector, rising free-trade agreements in Europe, and increasing US agricultural export to China will offer immense growth opportunities, the growing global rail logistics market is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this airfreight forwarding market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Airfreight Forwarding Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Airfreight Forwarding Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Manufacturing Industry



Retail Industry



Other Industries

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40405

Airfreight Forwarding Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The airfreight forwarding market report covers the following areas:

Airfreight Forwarding Market Size

Airfreight Forwarding Market Trends

Airfreight Forwarding Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the continuous growth of e-commerce as one of the prime reasons driving the airfreight forwarding market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Airfreight Forwarding Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist airfreight forwarding market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the airfreight forwarding market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the airfreight forwarding market across APAC, North America , Europe , MEA, and South America

, , MEA, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of airfreight forwarding market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user by Volume

Market segments

Comparison by End-user by volume

Manufacturing industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)

Retail industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)

Other industries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)

Market opportunity by End-user by volume

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

A.P. Moller - Maersk AS

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

CEVA Logistics AG

Deutsche Bahn AG

Deutsche Post DHL Group

DSV Panalpina AS

FedEx Corp.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

United Parcel Service Inc.

XPO Logistics Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/airfreight-forwarding-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio